Pam Hurst Not Seeking Re-Election As Register Of Deeds; Sheldon Wright In Race

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Sheldon Wright

Pam Hurst, who has been Hamilton County register of deeds since 1994, said she will not seek re-election next year. Sheldon Wright, a deputy clerk in the office, announced that he will be on the ballot. Ms. Hurst said, "I was just ready to do something else and let someone come in who may have a different take on the office." She said she might possibly run for another post in the future.

11in;">Mr. Wright stated, “It has been a great honor to serve my fellow citizens under the administration of Pam Hurst. Pam’s leadership has been a model of fiscal conservatism and technological forward-thinking. The people of Hamilton County are losing a truly dedicated public servant.”

Mr. Wright also stated that when elected, he will continue building upon Register Hurst’s practices of top-notch customer service, fiscal responsibility, and technological advancement. As an example of her technological innovation, Mr. Wright cited the recent release of the “Quick Search” program, which was developed specifically to assist title examiners and other records searchers in performing title searches more quickly and efficiently.

Mr. Wright said, “I thank God and Register Hurst for the experiences and opportunities I have had during my years serving as deputy clerk. The register’s office has really reinforced my strong belief in serving the needs of the people. It is important for the next register of deeds to follow Pam’s example of adapting this office’s practices to meet the needs and technologies of the younger generations, without losing the courtesy and respectfulness of older generations.

"As register of deeds, I would continue looking for new and improved methods of serving the people of Hamilton County. With my bachelor’s degree in Legal Assistant Studies from UTC, and soon my law degree from Nashville School of Law, I have the right combination of management skills, legal education, and dedicated work ethic to serve effectively as the next Register of Deeds. In my years of service for Hamilton County, I have developed an appreciation for real property law, and I would be humbled and honored to continue serving the people of Hamilton County, as the next register of deeds.”



