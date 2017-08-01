Kimberly Pickett Given 135-Month Federal Sentence For Selling Meth From Cleveland Hotel Room

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

A woman who authorities say sold meth from a room at a Cleveland hotel has been sentenced to serve 135 months in federal prison.

Kimberly Pickett appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Agents went to a room at the Colonial Inn on June 13, 2016, and Ms. Pickett answered the door. There was the smell of marijuana coming from the room.

Agents found a black bag containing seven grams of meth, two bags of marijuana, a glass bottle with three pills, a large plastic scoop with meth residue, and a set of digital scales.

Agents also found a Smith and Wesson .380 pistol with a magazine with live rounds.

There was a notebook of drug transactions and $4,189 in cash.

A safe contained another bag with a gram of meth, digital scales, resale baggies and 10 Ecstasy tablets.

Ms. Pickett said she had no job and was selling meth.

She said she made about $100 per ounce and bought 4-8 ounces per time 2-3 times a week from a source in Ringgold, Ga.

She said she kept a loaded gun because she had been robbed before.

Justin Chrisman got 37 months for his role in a drug conspiracy.