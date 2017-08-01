Grissom Taken Into Custody After Leading Officers On Another Dangerous Chase

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Bradley County “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitive Travis Grissom, who led patrol deputies on a chase after stealing a vehicle from Love’s Truck Stop in Charleston, Tn., last June, was finally captured on Saturday.

Grissom was spotted by a patrol deputy driving southbound on I-75 in a blue Dodge Ram near the Bradley/McMinn County line. When a traffic stop was initiated, the vehicle accelerated to at least 80 mph in an attempt to evade.

During those attempts, the vehicle changed lanes cutting between a semi-truck and other vehicles, drove in the emergency lane of the interstate before exiting the interstate at the 33 mile marker, and traveled through a red light at the intersection of Lauderdale Memorial and the I-75 Southbound exit ramp.

The driver’s continuous efforts to evade almost caused two separate collisions with the vehicle proceeding northbound on I-75 in two lanes at the same time, authorities said.

The vehicle abruptly pulled over at the 31 mile marker, and Grissom was taken into custody after a brief struggle. During the struggle, deputies witnessed Grissom reaching for a knife on his right side.

Further investigation yielded the tag on the Dodge Ram did not belong to the vehicle and had been stolen from Morgan County, Tn. Additionally, deputies located drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Grissom faces a host of criminal charges.