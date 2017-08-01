Murder Charge Thrown Out In Shootout At Glenwood Gas Station That Left 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

A judge tossed out murder and attempted murder charges in a shootout at a Glenwood convenience store after a lengthy hearing on Tuesday.

General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes said the detective in the case acknowledged that he did not know who shot first.

D'Kobe Jordan, 19, had been charged with criminal homicide and attempted murder.

A gun charge with bound to the Grand Jury.

The incident happened on June 26 around 2:40 p.m. at the Citgo at 101 Glenwood Dr.

Jordan was wounded himself and went to the hospital.

Dangelo Marshall, 20, died after being rushed to the hospital.

Michael Benning, 18, was also shot. He testified Tuesday, saying Jordan fired first. Judge Starnes said Benning was evasive and mumbled and was difficult to hear.

Jordan told detectives that Benning had fired first.

Defense attorney Hank Hill maintained that Marshall, who was in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle, could have been hit by a bullet fired by Benning, who was in the front passenger seat. Jordan got in the back seat of the vehicle.

A detective said it appeared the fatal shot went from the back into the victim's head.

There were nine different shell casings from two different guns found at the scene.

Attorney Hill called Benning "a gun-toting, gang banging, lots of money kind of guy." Benning was identified as an associate of the Rollin 90s gang.

A fake $100 bill was found in the vehicle, which had several bullet holes in it.

Jordan said he got into the vehicle to buy marijuana.

Prosecutor Andrew Coyle said Jordan was out on bond and should not have been involved in drugs.

He also said Jordan could not plead self defense because he was involved in a gun and drugs crime at the same time.