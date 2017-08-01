Derrick Clay Charged In Robbery Of Credit Union On McCallie Avenue

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Police have charged Derrick Clay in connection with the armed robbery of the EPB Employees Credit Union on McCallie Avenue.

Clay, 31, of 5300 Dorsey St., is charged with aggravated robbery.

The manager said he was in his office when he noticed a white car pull up to the building. He said when he saw a man exit the vehicle who was completely covered he noted the tag on the car and prepared to call the police.

The robber went up to a teller, displayed a handgun, and told her to begin filling up a bag with money. She put $2,114 from her drawer into the bag.

The vehicle was found to belong to Necole Wilson, who said she had let her boyfriend, Clay, borrow it.

Fingerprints belonging to Clay and Christopher Ray Johnson were found in the vehicle. Johnson has been tied to several local holdups.

Clay told police he had given the car to "Layo" - Johnson.

Video from Murphy USA at the Brainerd Walmart showed Clay and Johnson together.

Police said Johnson admitted being with Clay during the robbery. He said Clay drove him to the credit union.

He said afterward they went to an apartment complex and divided the money.