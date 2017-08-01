New Location To Be Announced For Charles H. Coolidge Medal Of Honor Heritage Center; Event To Be Held At Former History Museum Space

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

A new location will be announced on Thursday morning for the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center, according to James Scott, museum education curator.

Plans were drawn up to erect the center at Coolidge Park near the Theatre Centre, but the proposal was withdrawn after there was some opposition to taking a portion of the popular park on the North Shore.

The announcement will be at 10:30 a.m. at the second floor of the Visitors Center in the Aquarium Plaza. The second floor was slated to be a museum for the Chattanooga History Center, but that plan fizzled under former director Daryl Black despite over $10 million being raised.

Mr. Scott was calling on as many veterans as possible to attend the event.