Bradley, Cleveland Schools Closing For Solar Eclipse

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Bradley County and Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Monday, Aug. 21, due to the solar eclipse taking place that afternoon.



Officials said, "Both school systems want to give families the opportunity to share this experience together as well as keeping the safety of our students at the forefront of our decision.

"It is estimated that there will be 400,000 to 1,000,000 people visiting Tennessee for the total eclipse. The increased traffic will cause considerable congestion on our roads which may put our families at risk.

"Teachers in both school systems will provide lessons for students regarding the eclipse. Glasses that when worn properly meet the transmission requirements to view the eclipse without injuring the eyes were provided by Check into Cash. The glasses will be sent home on Friday, Aug. 18.

"As a reminder, Cleveland is in the path of totality. A partial eclipse will begin at 1:03 p.m. and end at 3:58 p.m.

"Totality begins at 2:33 p.m. All outside practices will be halted between the hours of 1:00 and 4:00."