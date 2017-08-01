Corker, Perdue Vote To Confirm Christopher Wray As Director Of The FBI

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

U.S. Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement after voting to confirm Christopher A. Wray, who was nominated by President Donald J. Trump to serve as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Senate confirmed Mr. Wray by a vote of 92 to five.

“During our meeting last week, Mr. Wray displayed the integrity and independence needed to head the FBI,” said Senator Corker. “I am pleased the Senate has acted quickly to approve his nomination and am glad he will be serving our country in this capacity and leading the brave men and women of the bureau who help keep our country safe.”

Senator Corker met with Mr. Wray in his Capitol Hill office last Wednesday.

U.S. Senator David Perdue also voted to confirm Mr. Wray as director of the FBI. "Americans need someone they can trust to lead our nation’s highest law enforcement agency," said Senator Perdue. "I am confident that Christopher Wray will uphold the values and integrity of our Justice system as he works every day to keep Americans safe. There’s no question, his experience and qualifications make him the right person to take on this significant role. I’m delighted with his confirmation and I’m looking forward to working with Director Wray as he assumes his new post at the FBI.”

