Chancery Clerk In Lewis County Charged With Using County Computers To Warn People About To Be Arrested

Thursday, August 10, 2017

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a former clerk in Lewis County Chancery Court accused of misconduct in regards to the proceedings of a Grand Jury.

At the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI agents began investigating Jennifer Cogdill, 46, on May 9. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that earlier in the month, while working as a court clerk, she used another employee’s computer username and password, without their knowledge, to obtain secure information about individuals who were subsequently informed they were about to be arrested as a result of actions by the Lewis County Grand Jury.

On Monday, the Lewis County Grand Jury returned indictments for the Hohenwald woman charging her with three counts of official misconduct and eight counts of misuse of public information.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested her and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on $5,000 bond.