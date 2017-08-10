Dalton Police Investigating Serious Crash At Walnut And Sheridan Avenues Wednesday Evening

Thursday, August 10, 2017

The Dalton Police Department’s investigation of a serious crash that happened Wednesday evening is continuing. The two vehicle crash left one of the drivers involved with injuries that are considered life threatening.



The crash happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Sheridan Avenue. The initial investigation indicates that a white 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Austin Burnette, 18, of Chatsworth was traveling westbound on Walnut Avenue when a silver 2002 Toyota Corolla driven Keiri Suarez, 18, of Tunnel Hill traveling eastbound on Walnut attempted to turn left onto Sheridan Avenue in front of Mr. Burnette’s Mustang.

Mr. Burnette told officers at the scene that he was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision. Mr. Burnette sustained minor injuries and a passenger in his vehicle suffered a possible broken ankle.

Ms. Suarez was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center with injuries that are considered severe and life-threatening.



This crash is still being investigated by the DPD’s Traffic Unit. At this time, no charges have been filed.