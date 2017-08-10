Police Found Drugs, Cash Where Man Charged In Double Homicide Was Staying

Thursday, August 10, 2017

Police found two stashes of drugs and a large amount of cash where a teen charged in a double slaying was staying, it was testified Thursday.

General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck bound drug resale and drug paraphernalia counts to the Grand Jury against William Howard Wright, 18.

He and a 17-year-old juvenile are charged with the murders of Thomas Holder and 17-year-old Rayshann Underwood that occurred on June 20 at 2116 Shepherd Road.

Their bodies were dumped in a cemetery.

A large group attended the hearing wearing T-shirts that read "Long Live Rayshann."

Detective Zach Crawford said a search warrant was obtained on June 22 for the residence of Shantika Bennett, where police say Wright had been staying.

Officers were looking for evidence associated with the homicides, but turned up 21 grams of cocaine in a dresser drawer in the main bedroom along with scales, baggies and a large amount of cash.

More drugs were in a closet directly above where an AR15 weapon was located. The assault rifle had been stolen out of Walker County, Ga.

A cell phone was also confiscated.

Police earlier said they were able to locate a cell phone that Underwood was using just prior to his death.

Police were told that Holder had recently come into a large sum of money and had been flashing it around on Facebook. When his body was found, his pockets were turned inside out and he had no money on him.

At 12:43 a.m. on June 21, Holder and Underwood were shown on video at East Lake Courts getting into passenger seats of a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser being driven by Wright. Another young black male, known to police, also got in the vehicle. The vehicle left East Lake Courts at 12:45 a.m., according to the video.

The Underwood cell phone can be tracked at East Lake Courts, then in the vicinity of the Woodlawn Apartments in East Chattanooga.

From video at the Woodlawn Apartments, Holder can be seen exiting the silver Chrysler PT Cruiser at 12:55 p.m. and re-entering the car three minutes later. The vehicle then left the Woodlawn Apartments and went east on Windsor Street.

Police said Underwood's phone can be traced to the east side of Missionary Ridge about 1 a.m., then to the cemetery where the bodies were found.

A witness reported a shot coming from the cemetery at 1:28 a.m.

The PT Cruiser was back at East Lake Courts at 1:40 a.m., according to the video.

Wright and the juvenile suspect were already in custody on unrelated charges when warrants were served earlier Thursday. Wright is seen getting out of the driver's side.

Police said, "Neither victim exits the vehicle."

Wright was arrested on June 22 on two counts of theft of property, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed,drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Former City Councilman Manny Rico discovered the bodies.

Bond for Wright was set at $750,000 in each murder and $200,000 for especially aggravated robbery.

Police said Wright is a validated member of the Grape Street Crips.

According to the autopsy reports, Underwood was shot four times, including once in the face, twice in the back, and once in the arm. Holder was shot once in the head.



Holder had been released from the Silverdale Workhouse just two days prior to his death.