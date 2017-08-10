Trustee Hullander Says Many Involved In Short-Term Rentals Are Not Paying Occupancy Taxes

Thursday, August 10, 2017

Trustee Bill Hullander

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said Thursday he has found "there are numerous individuals who are not currently paying monthly occupancy taxes as required by Public Acts of 1980 Chapter 905." Trustee Hullander said he would like to clarify the requirements for any business or individual who leases or rents short-term lodging. When operating any lease or rental of short-term lodging of vacation rentals, apartment rentals, homestays, hostel beds, or hotel rooms, owner/operators must: Apply for a Business License from the Hamilton County Clerk



Contact the Hamilton County Assessor of Property to learn about Personalty taxes

A Short Term Vacation Rental permit from the City Land Development Office is required if the property is in the City of Chattanooga limits.

Contact the Tennessee Department of Revenue for any State tax requirements.

07in;">Open a Tax Account with the Hamilton County Trustee to remit occupancy taxes

The Occupancy Tax is a privilege tax upon the transient person occupying rooms in an establishment located within Hamilton County, Tennessee. Each Hotel/Motel/VRBO/Airbnb owner is responsible for collecting occupancy tax from its guests, and act as an agent of the County when doing so.

Each owner/operator is required to set up a tax account with the Hamilton County Trustee’s Office for each property being operated. This occupancy tax report must be filed and paid to the Hamilton County Trustee’s office on or before the 20th day of the month following the month in which the taxes are collected; a deadline that falls on a weekend is extended to the following Monday. For example: any monies collected in the month of July (1-31st) will be due in the month of August no later than the 20th.

A list of explanations and definitions of the Occupancy Tax along with a blank Occupancy Tax return are available on the Trustee’s website www.hamiltontn.gov/trustee .

If you have any questions concerning Occupancy Tax, you may call Marlie Jones with the Hamilton County Trustee’s Office at 423-209-7270, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.





