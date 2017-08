Thursday, August 10, 2017

Child abuse charges were dismissed on Thursday against Jim "JR" Reynolds, local Talk Radio host and longtime Voice of the Mocs.

The dismissal came at the request of the district attorney's office.

A no contact order was lifted after the judge in General Sessions Court heard from Mr. Reynolds' wife and from the victim/witness coordinator.

The arrest was made at his Ooltewah home after his 12-year-old daughter claimed he had pushed her against a bed and choked her.