Thursday, August 10, 2017

Chattanooga Police are looking for a "nicely dressed man of mystery" who robbed a convenience store in Lookout Valley on Thursday morning.

Several photos of him were captured on the store's camera system.

The robbery occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. at the Kangaroo Express on Browns Ferry Road.

If you know him or if he looks familiar to you please call CPD at 423-698-2525.

Police said, "We’d love to meet him and have a chat. We’ll never let him know who introduced us."