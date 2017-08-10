 Thursday, August 10, 2017 75.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Desmond Trammell Charged With The Murder Of Desmond Clay; Real Time Intelligence Camera Used To Make Arrest

Thursday, August 10, 2017
Dresmond Trammell
Dresmond Trammell

Chattanooga Police have charged Desmond Trammell with the homicide of Desmond Clay with the help of a new Real Time Intelligence Camera.

Police said a white Hyundai Sonata was seen on the camera following the victim's vehicle just prior to the shooting. Clay was shot in the back and died within the hour.

Police afterward located Trammell at his residence in the driver's seat of a white Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows and a sunroof as seen in the video. A handgun was found in the center console of the vehicle.

Police said Trammell, 20, of 803 E. 49th St., admitted chasing the Clay vehicle and said the gun with him was the murder weapon.

But he claimed he had received a call from an unknown person telling him to bring a gun and pick him up so they could meet up with the victim. He said he did so.

He said he and the unknown person followed the Clay vehicle and that the other person fired the shots that killed him.

Trammell's charges include criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The 39-year-old Clay was shot and killed while driving in a vehicle on Wilcox Boulevard on July 26.

At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call at 3399 Wilcox Blvd.

The victim was located in a vehicle that crashed into a business. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. He died at the hospital.

His twin brother, Demond Clay, was shot in 2010.

Trammell is being held on bonds totaling $855,000.



