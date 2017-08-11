 Monday, August 7, 2017 73.4°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


Dorothy Thomas, Cathy Parham Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Friday, August 11, 2017

Dorothy Thomas of Ooltewah and Cathy Parham of Lookout Mountain were winners of copies of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980.

Chattanoogan.com gave away the copies to two different lucky winners in a contest.

We will have future contests open to those who like us on Facebook and/or Twitter for instant Chattanoogan.com news throughout the day.

Also, we send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time.'

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

find us on facebook              follow me on twitter


August 11, 2017

Dorothy Thomas, Cathy Parham Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

August 7, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For July 31-Aug. 6

August 7, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Dorothy Thomas of Ooltewah and Cathy Parham of Lookout Mountain were winners of copies of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 31-Aug. 6: MORGAN      KEVIN           ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABBOTT, SHANE CONRAD  1611 BAGWELL AVENUE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Dorothy Thomas, Cathy Parham Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Dorothy Thomas of Ooltewah and Cathy Parham of Lookout Mountain were winners of copies of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. Chattanoogan.com gave away the copies to two different lucky winners in a contest. We will have future contests open to those who like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For July 31-Aug. 6

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 31-Aug. 6: MORGAN      KEVIN           DAVID           W/M    39                    BATTERY (FVA) ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enough Is Enough Property Tax Increase - And Response (2)

"The goal is to make sure that more seniors can stay in their homes and make sure that more people can live the life that they want here in our city," Berke told several dozen elderly Chattanoogans.  What about my ability to live the life I want in our city? I already pay the city and county over $300 per month to live in my own house. For this, I get constant petty crime, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Hours On A School Bus

As Hamilton County public school get back in business on Thursday morning, the focus should be on learning as we should all agree. Due to a lack of education by actual educators, some students must be at the bus stop at 5:30 a.m. this fall and this is wrong. The same children will spend over two hours a day riding the bus, this in Hamilton County. As one of my ‘friends’ just wrote ... (click for more)

Sports

Vol Linemen In Trenches Get A Preseason Progress Report

The University of Tennessee football team wrapped up practice No. 7 of fall camp on Sunday evening at Haslam Field in Knoxville. Associate head coach/defensive line coach Brady Hoke and offensive line coach Walt Wells spoke to the media after practice about the team’s play in the trenches so far this season. “I think the kids had a good summer with what they did in ... (click for more)

College Football: UTC - JAX State Kicks Off 2017 Gridiron Season

Three weeks from tonight - yes, 21 short days away -and NCAA college football will be under way. The 2017 season starts off strong with an important FCS rivalry game as the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Jacksonville (Ala.) State meet in Montgomery. Ala.  ESPN Broadcast: A special game for both schools as the two football programs will be ready to showcase ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors