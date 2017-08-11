Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BAKER, BRITNY PAIGE
1051 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BALDWIN, CEDRIC LEON
15 SOUTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
BANNISTER, DARRELL NMN
1803 E 13TH ST.
CHATTNAOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARROSO, VIRGINIA CHERYL
498 OLD PARKSVILLE RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BEACH, FREDRICK GREGG
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
BEELER, RAYMOND LEWIS
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BELL, CANDICE RUTH
8236 OXFORD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
---
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF HYDROCODINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD
3625 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121247
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BONDS, CORDARRIUS
4714 CORDELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOYD, JAMES EDWARD
522 ROYAL DR ROCK ISLAND, 38581
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
3733 PREMIUM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
1417 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
CHAMBERS, MARK DEWAYNE
873 YORK RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
CLARK, ERNEST QUINTAIRE
4611 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY
---
CLARY, MARIA ANTOINETTE
345 BRUMLOW HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
COLE, JASMINE GENAE
3909 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAWLEY, ROBERT EDWARD
5102 A ELDRIDGE RD APT. A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVE, DION SABRENO
4535 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162934
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
2079 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
DREW, BILLY DEWAYNE
3113 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DUGGAN, MALINDA DIANA
2543 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DUMAS, DEMARCO DESHAUN
1231 PERRA DR MEMPHIS, 381275217
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD #343 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ESTES, TANISHA NICOLE
100 WILSON ST. APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FREEMAN, LAWANDA FAYE
2002 OCOEE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOMEZ, FRANCISCO
2815 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GREEN, ANTHONY JEROME
2007 BAILEY AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CHILD RAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT RAPE OF A CHILD)
---
GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK
3502 MARTIN ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE
2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043820
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HAAKON, PAUL A
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HAAKON, STEPHANIE DIANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
9607 BARBEE STREET LOT 55 SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED RAPE
---
HEATON, RAYMOND EVERETTE
3400 GALE DRIVE APT22 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HOUSTON, DERRICK ANTWANN
7116 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FTA)
---
JONES, KAMESHA LEANN
7005 ABROR LEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
KEYS, GREGORY B
3113 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
LADNER, JOSHUA ALAN
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT #212 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CARRYING A WEAPON ON SCHOO
---
LEPARD, COURTNEY NICOLE
110 ROBERT LEE STREET OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MALCOM, KEVIN IAN
5306 KIMBRO ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARIHUANA FOR RES
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MARION, KENNEDY TAYLOR
3113 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MARSHALL, CODY SCOTT
1824 HIDEAWAY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT
1105 HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCELVAIN, CARLEO TREYVION
3202 JOSELINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
MOORE, DARIUS O
3104 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071545
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MORGAN, ABEL MILO
549 HAGGARD ROAD RINGGOLD, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NICHOLS, HANNAH KAYLEE
8817 WINDHAVEN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARKES, STEFANIE M
472 GOODWILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PELHAM, JENNAFER ELISE
4206 DAVES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PICKETT, JEREMY
108 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
PRUITT, REGINALD LEBRON
1505 CAROSUEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
REEL, NETIA ANN
4535 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REYNOLDS, JUWAN DONTA
3963 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
RICHIE, ARLEY GENE
1091 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH)
---
ROACH, APRIL DAWN
700 CITY HALL FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SATTERWHITE, DEANGELO LAPEZ
314 EASTWYCK CIRCLE DECATUR, 30032
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE
1128 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHAFFER, TERRY ALLEN
4447 TREWHITT RD CLEVELAND, 373230000
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
---
SHAW, TOBIN CHRISTOPHER
1615 HEATHER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SHOEMATE, JERED MICHAEL
410 ELM ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
SONTAY, TOMAS OSVELI
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 78 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
STATEN, GARY LEE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STONE, ALICIA SHANTELL
2417 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
TOWNES, VICTOR BERNARD
3908 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTI
---
TOWNSEND, JEREMIAH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TRAMMELL, DESMOND LEBRON
803 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102108
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
TRIMBLE, ERIC BRANTLEY
4721 ROBINWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 36416
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
WALDEN, RYAN KEITH
460 WOOLEN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALKER, BRODERICK DEWAYNE
4053 HOMER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT DOMESTIC )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED )
---
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON
7135 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
1100 SOUTH HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WILSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE
2611 EAST 40TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
2720 STONESAGE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WOMACK, CHARLES HENRY
601 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOG, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ZACKERY, THERON LAWAUN
7579 PFIZER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
