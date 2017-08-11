 Friday, August 11, 2017 73.9°F   rain   Heavy Rain

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, August 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BALDWIN, CEDRIC LEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BANNISTER, DARRELL NMN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARROSO, VIRGINIA CHERYL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BEELER, RAYMOND LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/02/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/20/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOYD, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
CLARK, ERNEST QUINTAIRE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/06/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
CLARY, MARIA ANTOINETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAVE, DION SABRENO
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/12/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUMAS, DEMARCO DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESTES, TANISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FREEMAN, LAWANDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOMEZ, FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GREEN, ANTHONY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CHILD RAPE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT RAPE OF A CHILD)
GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HAAKON, PAUL A
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAAKON, STEPHANIE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/12/1949
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE

HEATON, RAYMOND EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/11/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/19/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FTA)
JONES, KAMESHA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
LADNER, JOSHUA ALAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CARRYING A WEAPON ON SCHOO
LEPARD, COURTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MALCOM, KEVIN IAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARIHUANA FOR RES
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
MARSHALL, CODY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCELVAIN, CARLEO TREYVION
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
MOORE, DARIUS O
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NICHOLS, HANNAH KAYLEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKES, STEFANIE M
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PICKETT, JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/29/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PRUITT, REGINALD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/14/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REEL, NETIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/16/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROACH, APRIL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SATTERWHITE, DEANGELO LAPEZ
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SHAFFER, TERRY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
SHAW, TOBIN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/29/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHOEMATE, JERED MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • THEFT UNDER $1000

STATEN, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 12/31/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOWNES, VICTOR BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTI
TOWNSEND, JEREMIAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TRAMMELL, DESMOND LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
TRIMBLE, ERIC BRANTLEY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/24/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
WALDEN, RYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALKER, BRODERICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT DOMESTIC )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED )
WILSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOMACK, CHARLES HENRY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ZACKERY, THERON LAWAUN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/17/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT



