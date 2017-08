Friday, August 11, 2017

he Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily closed the W Road due to a broken down vehicle, officials said at 10:50 a.m. Friday.

The road was closed for safety while the vehicle is towed back down the mountain.

Motorists should take an alternate route at this time until the vehicle can be safely removed from the roadway.

It is not clear at this time exactly how long the temporarily closure will be in effect, but an update will be issued when the road reopens, officials said.