Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, August 11, 2017

Here is the Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts



II. Roll Call – City Manager

Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____,

Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____



III. Invocation –



IV. Pledge of Allegiance –



V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction:



A. August 1, 2017 Agenda Work Session



B. August 1, 2017 Commission Meeting



VI.

Communication from the MayorVII. Commissioner’s ReportA. Vice Mayor PierceB. Commissioner Ed LeCompteC. Commissioner Terry PopeD. Commissioner Carol RoseVIII. City Manager ReportIX. Unfinished Business –A. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1091 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,AMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY AT 1700 ASHMORE AVENUE AND0 MASON DRIVE FROM R-1 RESIDENTIAL TO RT-1 RESIDENTIAL TOWNHOMES(SECOND AND FINAL READING)X. New BusinessA. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1174 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF TWOPOLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY VEHICLES FOR THE POLICE DEPARTMENTB. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1175 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF TWOFORD ESCAPE SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES FOR THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENTC. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1176 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF AFLATBED DUMP TRUCK FOR THE SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENTD. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1177 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF ONEFORD F-250 PICK-UP TRUCK FOR THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENTE. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1178 – A RESOLUTION TO AMEND THE AGREEMENT BETWEENTHE CITY OF RED BANK AND ARTECH DESIGN GROUP, INC.XI. Citizen Comments from Red Bank Citizens about Red Bank business (3 minute limit)XII. Adjournment