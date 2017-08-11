Dalton Police Department Seeks Pair In Shoplifting Incident At Kohl's

Friday, August 11, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking tor the public’s help identifying two men who shoplifted watches from Kohl’s on Shugart Road. The stolen watches were worth more than $300.

The theft happened on Tuesday. Two white males were recorded by store surveillance concealing several watches on their person and disposing of the watch boxes. The store’s loss prevention staff reported that they also took a shirt. The stolen items totaled $359.95 in value.

The suspects are both white males. One of the suspects has brownish blond hair and wore a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves and black Adidas sweat pants with white shoes. The second suspect has darker hair and wore a white T-shirt and black sweat pants.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to contact Officer Justin Smith at 706 278-9085, extension 9573 or by email at wsmith@cityofdalton-ga.gov.

