Man Who Survived College Hill Courts Shooting Gets 22 Months In Federal Prison

Friday, August 11, 2017

A man who survived a shooting at College Hill Courts that left one woman dead and a child paralyzed was sentenced on Friday to serve 22 months in federal prison.

Marcell "Baby Watts" Christopher appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Cortez Sims was given a life prison sentence for the shooting, though Christopher refused to testify against him.

Christopher took bullets near the heart, the lungs and the stomach as well as the side. He told the first officer on the scene that it was Sims who did the shooting.

Police said the shooting was part of an ongoing gang feud.

Christopher was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Last Feb. 24, Chattanooga Police pursued a car in which Christopher was a passenger. Christopher got out and ran at the end of the chase.

Police said he had a gun in his hand and tossed it during the chase.

He was eventually caught and the firearm was recovered.