 Saturday, August 12, 2017 88.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


2nd Lawsuit Filed By Lepard Against EPB Dismissed

Friday, August 11, 2017

A second lawsuit filed by Global Green Lighting President Don Lepard against EPB has been dismissed.

The dismissal order was from Circuit Court Judge J.B. Bennett.

The lawsuit was filed on July 23.

The earlier action against EPB and the city was also dismissed.

The second "whistle blower" lawsuit against EPB was over the issue of billing for street lights and was brought "on behalf of the cities of Red Bank and East Ridge and their taxpayers."

Harold DePriest, president and CEO of EPB, said at the time, “Don Lepard’s second lawsuit is just as frivolous as the first. The fact that Chattanooga, East Ridge, and Red Bank have not joined Lepard in this filing speaks volumes. We  are seeking the prompt dismissal of these frivolous lawsuits. In the meantime, we are continuing to work with our city partners."

The lawsuit claimed the EPB overcharged the cities of Red Bank and East Ridge for energy charges on its monthly billing for the municipal lighting system due to the bills reflecting energy charges for lights that did not exist for as much as 20 years. The lawsuit claimed that the EPB had a pattern of overcharging its customers and a similar pattern of implementing a mass reclassification of the lights and change in its billing practices in 2013, without any notice to the cities of these changes.



August 16, 2017

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

August 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

August 11, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Aug. 4-10


Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY  7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Aug. 4-10. (click for more)


Breaking News

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest by emailing us at news@chattanoogan.com. Fagan was one of the masterminds behind the highly successful jazz-pop band that was launched in 1970. He began a solo career in 1981. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY  7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BAHLS-SMART, GUDRUN  406 COLVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga: A Polluted City

I remember first moving to Chattanooga when I was 18.  Excited to move south, I was eager to complete my college education and then launch out into the real world.    Having grown up in Madrid, Spain, I was accustomed to pollution, given Madrid’s awful track record in the 1960’s and ’70’s.  But despite this, one of the first things I noticed as I settled into ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

We’ll start this week’s Saturday funnies with an actual Facebook post by a man named Tom Nicholson, who just bought a new Corvette and is having great fun with the car.  But he got quite a start recently when a “snowflake” walked up to him and, somewhat arrogantly asked him how many people could be fed on what he paid for the car. Tom’s reply has gone viral. (For the record, ... (click for more)

Sports

JOHN HUNT: Remembering John Bruner 10 Years Later

August 4 was just another typical hot Saturday in 2007 when several hundred running enthusiasts gathered at Bragg Reservation for the annual Missionary Ridge Road Race. It was hot and humid and the sun was out, meaning that weather conditions would be challenging for this popular 4.7-mile race that has become one of the most popular on the Chattanooga Track Club’s schedule. ... (click for more)

Thompson, Marlier Dominate Missionary Ridge Race

About the only thing ahead of Christian Thompson Saturday morning at the 45 th running of the Missionary Ridge Road Race was the course record and even it was threatened. Adam Pinkston set the current standard of 23:07 way back in 1986 and Thompson didn’t miss it by much as he finished the challenging out-and-back 4.7-mile race in 23 minutes, 41 seconds. Runner-up Kevin Huwe ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors