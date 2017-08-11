2nd Lawsuit Filed by Lepard Against EPB Dismissed

Friday, August 11, 2017

A second lawsuit filed by Global Green Lighting President Don Lepard against EPB has been dismissed.

The dismissal order was from Circuit Court Judge J.B. Bennett.

The lawsuit was filed on July 23.

The earlier action against EPB and the city was also dismissed.

The second "whistle blower" lawsuit against EPB was over the issue of billing for street lights and was brought "on behalf of the cities of Red Bank and East Ridge and their taxpayers."

Harold DePriest, president and CEO of EPB, said at the time, “Don Lepard’s second lawsuit is just as frivolous as the first. The fact that Chattanooga, East Ridge, and Red Bank have not joined Lepard in this filing speaks volumes. We are seeking the prompt dismissal of these frivolous lawsuits. In the meantime, we are continuing to work with our city partners."



The lawsuit claimed the EPB overcharged the cities of Red Bank and East Ridge for energy charges on its monthly billing for the municipal lighting system due to the bills reflecting energy charges for lights that did not exist for as much as 20 years. The lawsuit claimed that the EPB had a pattern of overcharging its customers and a similar pattern of implementing a mass reclassification of the lights and change in its billing practices in 2013, without any notice to the cities of these changes.