4 Finalists Named For UTC Athletic Director

Friday, August 11, 2017

Four finalists have been named for UTC athletic director. The finalists are: · Jim Booz, Executive Associate Athletics Director, University of Georgia · Gerald Harrison, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Internal Affairs, Duke University

·

0001pt 0.5in;">Jeff O’Malley, Associate Athletics Director and Chief of Staff, Marshall University

· Mark Wharton, Associate Athletics Director for Athletics Development, The Pennsylvania State University

“I want to thank the members of the search committee for their hard work and commitment. We have an excellent pool of candidates, which speaks highly for the quality and reputation of our campus and our athletics program,” said UTC Chancellor Steven Angle.

Officials hope to announce the new Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics by end of the month.