 Friday, August 11, 2017 90.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


4 Finalists Named For UTC Athletic Director

Friday, August 11, 2017

Four finalists have been named for UTC athletic director.

 

The finalists are:

·         Jim Booz, Executive Associate Athletics Director, University of Georgia

·         Gerald Harrison, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Internal Affairs, Duke University

0001pt 0.5in;">·         Jeff O’Malley, Associate Athletics Director and Chief of Staff, Marshall University

·         Mark Wharton, Associate Athletics Director for Athletics Development, The Pennsylvania State University

 

“I want to thank the members of the search committee for their hard work and commitment. We have an excellent pool of candidates, which speaks highly for the quality and reputation of our campus and our athletics program,” said UTC Chancellor Steven Angle.

 

Officials hope to announce the new Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics by end of the month.



August 16, 2017

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

August 11, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

August 11, 2017

2nd Lawsuit Filed by Lepard Against EPB Dismissed


Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

A second lawsuit filed by Global Green Lighting President Don Lepard against EPB has been dismissed. The dismissal order was from Circuit Court Judge J.B. Bennett. The lawsuit was filed ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest by emailing us at news@chattanoogan.com. Fagan was one of the masterminds behind the highly successful jazz-pop band that was launched in 1970. He began a solo career in 1981. ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : PLANNING a. 2017-082 Andre Shved (R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga: A Polluted City

I remember first moving to Chattanooga when I was 18.  Excited to move south, I was eager to complete my college education and then launch out into the real world.    Having grown up in Madrid, Spain, I was accustomed to pollution, given Madrid’s awful track record in the 1960’s and ’70’s.  But despite this, one of the first things I noticed as I settled into ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sunglasses Will Not Work

With rain and clouds in each day’s forecast for the next two weeks, what better opportunity to talk about our closest star, the sun. Our area will be slammed with tourists from all over the globe 10 days from now when the chances are still good we’ll get to watch a total solar eclipse. I think it is going to be a hoot but the most important thing about the mysterious phenomena is ... (click for more)

Sports

JOHN HUNT: Remembering John Bruner 10 Years Later

August 4 was just another typical hot Saturday in 2007 when several hundred running enthusiasts gathered at Bragg Reservation for the annual Missionary Ridge Road Race. It was hot and humid and the sun was out, meaning that weather conditions would be challenging for this popular 4.7-mile race that has become one of the most popular on the Chattanooga Track Club’s schedule. ... (click for more)

Coordinators Give Update On Vols' Preseason Progress

Tennessee’s football team did not practice Thursday, but Vol coordinators provided an update on the squad’s progress in preseason camp. "Toughness is one of those things that you're going to talk about from day one until the day a kid leaves the program." – Larry Scott "It's a testament too to the leadership they're getting from John Kelly through the summer and in camp. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors