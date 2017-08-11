Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-082 Andre Shved (R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone
to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 308 and 316 Oliver Street, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District
2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
b. 2017-089 John Coffelt of BC Holdings (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 5330 Tennessee Avenue and 525 McGrath Street, more particularly described
herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval
by Planning)
POLICE
c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III,
Section 25-67, to renumber present Section 25-73, and to add a new Section 25-73
relative to unlawful noises from off-road vehicles. (Sponsored by Councilman
Henderson)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
LEGAL
a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 2, Article II, Division 2, by
adding a new Section 2-49, relating to Legal Liability Claims.
VII. Resolutions:
FIRE
a. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 26464 by changing the Lessor name to Vertical
Bridge Towers, LLC due to the acquisition of Mid America Towers, Inc. and to pay
lease sum to Vertical Bridge Towers, LLC, in the amount of $20,293.00 annually, for
a transmitter site located in Centerville, plus a three (3%) percent increase annually,
for a period ending July 1, 2030, for a total amount of $346,750.00.
b. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 26120 by changing the Lessor name to Coal
Creek Ventures, Inc. due to the acquisition of Tennessee Valley Regional
Communications System and to pay lease sum to Coal Creek Ventures, Inc., in the
amount of $35,000.00 annually, for two (2) transmitter sites (Windrock and Cross
Mountain), for the remaining period of three (3) years, for a term ending June 30,
2020, for a total amount of $105,000.00.
HUMAN RESOURCES
c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Matthew Cooper, as a special police
officer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed
herein, subject to certain conditions. (Revised)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the renewal of the current agreement with CTI Engineers,
Inc. relative to Contract No. C-16-001-101, professional services for landfill
groundwater sampling, monitoring, and reporting, for year one (1) of the four (4)
optional years, in the amount of $96,100.00, for an amount not to exceed
$212,500.00. (District 4)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
e. A resolution authorizing the waiver of rental fees for the use of the Warner Park Pool
on Saturday, September 9, 2017, for the McKamey Animal Shelter Annual Doggie
Pool Party, in the amount of $1,332.00.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Agenda Session for Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
XII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Mitchell).
3. Minute Approval.
4. Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading :
LEGAL
a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 2, Article II, Division 2, by
adding a new Section 2-49, relating to Legal Liability Claims.
6. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into a primary contract with P&D Construction
and a secondary contract with Tower Construction, in substantially the form attached,
for demolition services, for an amount not to exceed $410,000.00.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
b. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of David Roddy as the Police
Chief.
c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Kyle Hedrick as Administrative Hearing
Officer.
OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY
d. A resolution authorizing the City Attorney to renew the contract with LexisNexis
Matthew Bender relating to online legal research and legal publication updates
through June 30, 2018, based upon the contract terms dated May 26, 2015, for an
amount not to exceed $29,750.00.
e. A resolution authorizing the City Attorney to engage various law firms for legal
services in general litigation matters; corporation, transactional & intellectual
property matters; labor & employment matters; and government relations matters for
the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Layne Inliner LLC
of Orleans, IN, relative to Contract No. W-12-030-201, Highland Park Rehabilitation
Project, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $429,678.38, to reduce
the contingency to $50,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed
$2,411,525.88. (Consent Decree) (Districts 8 & 9)
g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Volkert, Inc. relative
to Contract No. W-12-030-101, Highland Park Rehabilitation Project, a Consent
Decree Project, for an increased amount of $78,398.00, for a revised contract amount
not to exceed $616,142.00. (Consent Decree) (Districts 8 & 9)
h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Volkert, Inc. relative
to Contract No. W-10-012-101b, Telemetry and SCADA upgrades at MBWWTP and
remote facilities, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $57,967.12,
for a revised contract amount not to exceed $619,022.12. (Consent Decree)
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a service agreement with Benchmark Companies, LLC for a term of twelve
(12) months, with the option of two (2) additional twelve (12) month extensions, to
contract out grinding and removal of yard waste at the City’s Wood Recycle Center,
for an amount not to exceed $480,000.00 annually. (Deferred from 08/01/17)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Agenda Session for Tuesday, August 29, 2017.
12. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
13. Adjournment.