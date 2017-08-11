Friday, August 11, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2017-082 Andre Shved (R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone

to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

properties located at 308 and 316 Oliver Street, more particularly described herein,

from R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-T/Z

Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.





(District2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2017-089 John Coffelt of BC Holdings (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 5330 Tennessee Avenue and 525 McGrath Street, more particularly describedherein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approvalby Planning)POLICEc. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III,Section 25-67, to renumber present Section 25-73, and to add a new Section 25-73relative to unlawful noises from off-road vehicles. (Sponsored by CouncilmanHenderson)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 2, Article II, Division 2, byadding a new Section 2-49, relating to Legal Liability Claims.VII. Resolutions:FIREa. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 26464 by changing the Lessor name to VerticalBridge Towers, LLC due to the acquisition of Mid America Towers, Inc. and to paylease sum to Vertical Bridge Towers, LLC, in the amount of $20,293.00 annually, fora transmitter site located in Centerville, plus a three (3%) percent increase annually,for a period ending July 1, 2030, for a total amount of $346,750.00.b. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 26120 by changing the Lessor name to CoalCreek Ventures, Inc. due to the acquisition of Tennessee Valley RegionalCommunications System and to pay lease sum to Coal Creek Ventures, Inc., in theamount of $35,000.00 annually, for two (2) transmitter sites (Windrock and CrossMountain), for the remaining period of three (3) years, for a term ending June 30,2020, for a total amount of $105,000.00.HUMAN RESOURCESc. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Matthew Cooper, as a special policeofficer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribedherein, subject to certain conditions. (Revised)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the renewal of the current agreement with CTI Engineers,Inc. relative to Contract No. C-16-001-101, professional services for landfillgroundwater sampling, monitoring, and reporting, for year one (1) of the four (4)optional years, in the amount of $96,100.00, for an amount not to exceed$212,500.00. (District 4)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTe. A resolution authorizing the waiver of rental fees for the use of the Warner Park Poolon Saturday, September 9, 2017, for the McKamey Animal Shelter Annual DoggiePool Party, in the amount of $1,332.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Agenda Session for Tuesday, August 22, 2017.XII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Mitchell).3. Minute Approval.4. Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading :LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 2, Article II, Division 2, byadding a new Section 2-49, relating to Legal Liability Claims.6. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into a primary contract with P&D Constructionand a secondary contract with Tower Construction, in substantially the form attached,for demolition services, for an amount not to exceed $410,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of David Roddy as the PoliceChief.c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Kyle Hedrick as Administrative HearingOfficer.OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEYd. A resolution authorizing the City Attorney to renew the contract with LexisNexisMatthew Bender relating to online legal research and legal publication updatesthrough June 30, 2018, based upon the contract terms dated May 26, 2015, for anamount not to exceed $29,750.00.e. A resolution authorizing the City Attorney to engage various law firms for legalservices in general litigation matters; corporation, transactional & intellectualproperty matters; labor & employment matters; and government relations matters forthe period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Layne Inliner LLCof Orleans, IN, relative to Contract No. W-12-030-201, Highland Park RehabilitationProject, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $429,678.38, to reducethe contingency to $50,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed$2,411,525.88. (Consent Decree) (Districts 8 & 9)g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Volkert, Inc. relativeto Contract No. W-12-030-101, Highland Park Rehabilitation Project, a ConsentDecree Project, for an increased amount of $78,398.00, for a revised contract amountnot to exceed $616,142.00. (Consent Decree) (Districts 8 & 9)h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Volkert, Inc. relativeto Contract No. W-10-012-101b, Telemetry and SCADA upgrades at MBWWTP andremote facilities, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $57,967.12,for a revised contract amount not to exceed $619,022.12. (Consent Decree)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into a service agreement with Benchmark Companies, LLC for a term of twelve(12) months, with the option of two (2) additional twelve (12) month extensions, tocontract out grinding and removal of yard waste at the City’s Wood Recycle Center,for an amount not to exceed $480,000.00 annually. (Deferred from 08/01/17)8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Agenda Session for Tuesday, August 29, 2017.12. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.13. Adjournment.