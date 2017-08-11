Kyle Hedrick Recommended For City's Administrative Hearing Officer

Friday, August 11, 2017

Attorney Kyle Hedrick has been chosen to serve as the city's new administrative hearing officer.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The hearing officer will deal with code violation cases and will have broader power than the city judges, who are limited to a $50 fine, officials said.

Attorney Hedrick also serves as hearing officer for Red Bank, East Ridge and Collegedale.

The city initially had a resolution naming former City Judge Walter Williams to the post. However, that was withdrawn.