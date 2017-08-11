City Outlines Law Firms To Handle City Litigation In Specified Areas

Friday, August 11, 2017

The city has named law firms that will be eligible for handling city litigation that is not handled by the city attorney's office.

The City Council is to consider a resolution on Tuesday, Aug. 22, that "authorizes the Office of the City Attorney to engage the following law firms for legal services in general litigation matters; corporate, transactional & intellectual property matters; labor & employment matters; and government relation matters for the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018:

General Litigation Matters: Gearhiser, Peters, Elliott & Cannon, PLLC; Frost Brown Todd LLC; Luther Anderson, PLLP; Miller & Martin, LLP; and Tidwell, Izell & Richardson.



Corporate/Transactional/Intellectual Property Matters: Autumn Witt Boyd; Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP; Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C.; Hagler, Bruce & Turner; Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP; Amanda N. Jelks (Jelks Law); Katie King Law; King & Spalding; Miller & Martin, LLP; and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP.



Labor & Employment Matters: Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C.; and Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP.



Government Relations Matters: CivicPoint