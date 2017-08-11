Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BAHLS-SMART, GUDRUN
406 COLVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DUI - OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN
1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
BLACKBURN, JESSE BOYD
548 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BLEVINS, BRITNEY L
205 MANIS RD GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS
1611 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073506
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
1108 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF ECSTASY
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
---
BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
3747 SUPALPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
CARSON, BARBARA JEAN
407 S KELLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PROSTITUTION
---
COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE
1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OFMARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37409
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CROFT, MELANIE ANN
5714 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CROSS, STACY DOUGLAS
9405 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CUMMINGS, LANCE STEVON
5473 OLD GEORGETOWN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVENPORT, CALVIN LEBRON
4000 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113144
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
DAVIS, MICHAEL LEBRON
1813 NEWTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EDWARDS, CURTIS JAMES
4439 BLUESPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, KELLY LYNN
1912 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL
210 SAND PIPER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
1309 DARLENE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT
---
HENSON, CHARLES EDWARD
EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
HERNANDEZ, JAVIER
1612 ADNAIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HINTON, JASON SCOTT
1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH/ICE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED
4927 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED
3304 NAVISO DR CHATT, 00000
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA
2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER (BROWNSVILLE TN)
---
LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUS
6220 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS F)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
MAHAFFEY, TONY WAYNE
2123 SEQUOYAH ACCESS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARSH, ADRIENNE NIKOLE
1422 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE
1210 N HICKERY APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023906
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCULLOUGH, TERRANCE DERINDO
910 BELLE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MITCHELL, MERCEDES MONIQUE
2310 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
2907 N CHAMBER AVENUE CHATT, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
NORDYKE, AUSTYIN SETH
274 14TH AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PATEFIELD, ROBERT D
3210 GEORGETOWN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PAYNE, AMANDA D
1539 BORNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
---
PAYNTER, DANIEL THOMAS
5730 BERDEENE CIRCLE COLLEDGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME
1558 HOLLY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON
434 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATOR (ROBBERY CT 1/POSSESSION OF FIREAR
---
SHEVLIN, JAMES SCOTT
1036 DRUID DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SIMONDS, DENNIS LERANDAL
1401 LEE ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TALLENT, ERIC TODD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
---
TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS
833 A ASHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
---
TAYLOR, JAMES ROBERT
1469 ALEX LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
WATKINS, KENDEISHAE LABARBARA
2310 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE
624 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
WILSON, ASHLEY BROOKE
792 MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
YOUNG, TRAVIS MCKINLEY
3227 NAVAJO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
Here are the mug shots:
|BAHLS-SMART, GUDRUN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DUI - OFFENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|BLACKBURN, JESSE BOYD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BLEVINS, BRITNEY L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF ECSTASY
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
|
|BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
|
|CROFT, MELANIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CROSS, STACY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUMMINGS, LANCE STEVON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EDWARDS, CURTIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT
|
|HENSON, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HINTON, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH/ICE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, ZAKARY KARR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER (BROWNSVILLE TN)
|
|LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS F)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|MAHAFFEY, TONY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARSH, ADRIENNE NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MITCHELL, MERCEDES MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|NORDYKE, AUSTYIN SETH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PATEFIELD, ROBERT D
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PAYNE, AMANDA D
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNTER, DANIEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/26/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- PAROLE VIOLATOR (ROBBERY CT 1/POSSESSION OF FIREAR
|
|SHEVLIN, JAMES SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SIMONDS, DENNIS LERANDAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|SIMS, SAMUEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/30/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
|
|WATKINS, KENDEISHAE LABARBARA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
|
|WILSON, ASHLEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2017
Charge(s):
|