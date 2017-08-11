 Saturday, August 12, 2017 73.9°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, August 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BAHLS-SMART, GUDRUN 
406 COLVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DUI - OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN 
1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
BLACKBURN, JESSE BOYD 
548 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BLEVINS, BRITNEY L 
205 MANIS RD GUILD, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS 
1611 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073506 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON 
1108 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF ECSTASY
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
---
BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE 
3747 SUPALPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
CARSON, BARBARA JEAN 
407 S KELLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PROSTITUTION
---
COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE 
1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OFMARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CROFT, MELANIE ANN 
5714 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CROSS, STACY DOUGLAS 
9405 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CUMMINGS, LANCE STEVON 
5473 OLD GEORGETOWN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVENPORT, CALVIN LEBRON 
4000 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113144 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
DAVIS, MICHAEL LEBRON 
1813 NEWTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EDWARDS, CURTIS JAMES 
4439 BLUESPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, KELLY LYNN 
1912 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL 
210 SAND PIPER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN 
1309 DARLENE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT
---
HENSON, CHARLES EDWARD 
EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
HERNANDEZ, JAVIER 
1612 ADNAIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HINTON, JASON SCOTT 
1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH/ICE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED 
4927 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37414 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED 
3304 NAVISO DR CHATT, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA 
2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE 
4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER (BROWNSVILLE TN)
---
LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUS 
6220 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS F)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
MAHAFFEY, TONY WAYNE 
2123 SEQUOYAH ACCESS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARSH, ADRIENNE NIKOLE 
1422 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE 
1210 N HICKERY APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023906 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCULLOUGH, TERRANCE DERINDO 
910 BELLE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MITCHELL, MERCEDES MONIQUE 
2310 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE 
2907 N CHAMBER AVENUE CHATT, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
NORDYKE, AUSTYIN SETH 
274 14TH AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PATEFIELD, ROBERT D 
3210 GEORGETOWN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PAYNE, AMANDA D 
1539 BORNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
---
PAYNTER, DANIEL THOMAS 
5730 BERDEENE CIRCLE COLLEDGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO 
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME 
1558 HOLLY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON 
434 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATOR (ROBBERY CT 1/POSSESSION OF FIREAR
---
SHEVLIN, JAMES SCOTT 
1036 DRUID DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SIMONDS, DENNIS LERANDAL 
1401 LEE ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE 
1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TALLENT, ERIC TODD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
---
TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS 
833 A ASHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
---
TAYLOR, JAMES ROBERT 
1469 ALEX LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
WATKINS, KENDEISHAE LABARBARA 
2310 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE 
624 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
WILSON, ASHLEY BROOKE 
792 MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
YOUNG, TRAVIS MCKINLEY 
3227 NAVAJO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

