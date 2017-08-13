Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD
71 HUMMINGBIRD LN APT D5 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
APPLING, JAMES LEBRON
433 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BAKER, PAUL BERTON
368 GREEN POND ROAD DECATUR, 37222
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BARNETT, MAX RAY
105 GRAHAM RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
BLACKBURN, JESSICA NICOLE
1700 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE
1711 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BOSS, DANIEL EVERETT
1810 HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROCK, TONY H
3102 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE
57 HILLSDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY
1215 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURNS, CHASSITY LOUISE
250 DANNY DRIVE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE) UND
---
COFFELT, JACOB
5700 SWEETENS COAVE ROAD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
---
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
COMMON, CEDRIC M
1900 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE
1900 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
DAVIS, HEATHER NICOLE
3246 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30735
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 1,000)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
DAY, STEVEN ALLEN
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DENT, BARRY RAY
2500 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DOVER, JOHN PAUL
4304 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE
1900 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
GARDENHIRE, WILLIAM ROBERT
1972 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GASPARIAN, GABRIELA W
189 GREENFIELD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GEORGE, CHRISTOPHER L
308 SOUTH MAPLE TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GOLDBERG, STEVEN B
908 HARRIS LANET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GRAY, GARRETT BROCK
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 807 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIFFITH, SHANNON E
1516 TOMBRAS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HESTER, JAMES BRYAN
7348 LANDLOCK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
HOLDER, TOMMY RUSSELL
12150 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
---
HORTON, ADAM LAMAR
2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JUVENTINO, MIRANDA R
2800 FAXON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KELLY, LISA MARIE
4445 PAULA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LUNSFORD, JESSICA LYN
3180 PARKSIDE COURT ATLANTA, 30341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASSENGILL, WAYNE
6320 MASSENGILL HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
MATHIS, DERRICK TRAYON
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
MCGOWAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
441 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ODELL, CHRISTOPHER
719 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PARTON, ZACKERY SHANE
1512A WILSON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500.00
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115326
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PETERSEN, MICHELLE SOLEN
6542 CARY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
POTTER, BRIAN DAVID
7300 CLINE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
REEL, JAMES EDWARD
2618 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RITCHEY, ALLISON BRIANA
705 MILL WEE HOLLOW ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBERTS, CLARENCE
1208 SOUTH WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PETITION TO REVOKE (REGISTRATION, EXPIRED)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED
---
ROMINES, EDWARD EUGENE
369 SADDLE HORSE CIRCLE TUNNELHILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMPKINS, LINDA MAE
2618 CARR STREET APT#5 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
SOLTERO-JIMINEZ, YOHANA MARISELA
2524 WOODFIN AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE
2107 COOLEY STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374060000
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
TAYLOR, ALVIN
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
VANVALKENBURG, CLARENCE WAYNE
1157 VALLEY HEAD RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
VAZQUEZ, JUAN
101 LYTTLE PARK HENDERSONVILLE, 28792
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
WHITE, RODNEY DEVON
9 EAST MORGAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD
3107 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
