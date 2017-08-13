Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, August 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD

71 HUMMINGBIRD LN APT D5 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

APPLING, JAMES LEBRON

433 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

BAKER, PAUL BERTON

368 GREEN POND ROAD DECATUR, 37222

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BARNETT, MAX RAY

105 GRAHAM RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)

---

BLACKBURN, JESSICA NICOLE

1700 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE

1711 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOSS, DANIEL EVERETT

1810 HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROCK, TONY H

3102 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE

57 HILLSDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY

1215 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BURNS, CHASSITY LOUISE

250 DANNY DRIVE JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

Here are the mug shots:

APPLING, JAMES LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED BAKER, PAUL BERTON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/12/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BARNETT, MAX RAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/25/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH) BLACKBURN, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOSS, DANIEL EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, TONY H

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 10/26/1948

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/25/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURNS, CHASSITY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

COFFELT, JACOB

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY COMMON, CEDRIC M

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/09/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/13/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DAVIS, HEATHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/03/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 1,000)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE GARDENHIRE, WILLIAM ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GASPARIAN, GABRIELA W

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/04/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GEORGE, CHRISTOPHER L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/13/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GOLDBERG, STEVEN B

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/24/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRIFFITH, SHANNON E

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/07/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT





HULGAN, MICHAEL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JUVENTINO, MIRANDA R

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KELLY, LISA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/07/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MASSENGILL, WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/16/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED MATHIS, DERRICK TRAYON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/30/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCGOWAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/24/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCMATH, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PETERSEN, MICHELLE SOLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT POTTER, BRIAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/06/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

REEL, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RITCHEY, ALLISON BRIANA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/06/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SIMPKINS, LINDA MAE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/21/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/24/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT TAYLOR, ALVIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/08/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT VANVALKENBURG, CLARENCE WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE VAZQUEZ, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WHITE, RODNEY DEVON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF