 Sunday, August 13, 2017 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, August 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD 
71 HUMMINGBIRD LN APT D5 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
APPLING, JAMES LEBRON 
433 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BAKER, PAUL BERTON 
368 GREEN POND ROAD DECATUR, 37222 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BARNETT, MAX RAY 
105 GRAHAM RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
BLACKBURN, JESSICA NICOLE 
1700 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE 
1711 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BOSS, DANIEL EVERETT 
1810 HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROCK, TONY H 
3102 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROWN, STEPHEN WAYNE 
57 HILLSDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY 
1215 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURNS, CHASSITY LOUISE 
250 DANNY DRIVE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND
---
COFFELT, JACOB 
5700 SWEETENS COAVE ROAD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
---
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA 
800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
COMMON, CEDRIC M 
1900 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE 
1900 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
DAVIS, HEATHER NICOLE 
3246 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30735 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 1,000)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
DAY, STEVEN ALLEN 
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DENT, BARRY RAY 
2500 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DOVER, JOHN PAUL 
4304 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE 
1900 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
GARDENHIRE, WILLIAM ROBERT 
1972 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GASPARIAN, GABRIELA W 
189 GREENFIELD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GEORGE, CHRISTOPHER L 
308 SOUTH MAPLE TULLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GOLDBERG, STEVEN B 
908 HARRIS LANET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GRAY, GARRETT BROCK 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 807 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIFFITH, SHANNON E 
1516 TOMBRAS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HESTER, JAMES BRYAN 
7348 LANDLOCK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
HOLDER, TOMMY RUSSELL 
12150 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
---
HORTON, ADAM LAMAR 
2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JUVENTINO, MIRANDA R 
2800 FAXON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KELLY, LISA MARIE 
4445 PAULA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LUNSFORD, JESSICA LYN 
3180 PARKSIDE COURT ATLANTA, 30341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASSENGILL, WAYNE 
6320 MASSENGILL HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
MATHIS, DERRICK TRAYON 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
MCGOWAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
441 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCMATH, JERRY LEE 
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ODELL, CHRISTOPHER 
719 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PARTON, ZACKERY SHANE 
1512A WILSON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500.00
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL 
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115326 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PETERSEN, MICHELLE SOLEN 
6542 CARY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
POTTER, BRIAN DAVID 
7300 CLINE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
REEL, JAMES EDWARD 
2618 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RITCHEY, ALLISON BRIANA 
705 MILL WEE HOLLOW ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBERTS, CLARENCE 
1208 SOUTH WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PETITION TO REVOKE (REGISTRATION, EXPIRED)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED
---
ROMINES, EDWARD EUGENE 
369 SADDLE HORSE CIRCLE TUNNELHILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMPKINS, LINDA MAE 
2618 CARR STREET APT#5 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
SOLTERO-JIMINEZ, YOHANA MARISELA 
2524 WOODFIN AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE 
2107 COOLEY STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374060000 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
TAYLOR, ALVIN 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
VANVALKENBURG, CLARENCE WAYNE 
1157 VALLEY HEAD RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
VAZQUEZ, JUAN 
101 LYTTLE PARK HENDERSONVILLE, 28792 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
WHITE, RODNEY DEVON 
9 EAST MORGAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD 
3107 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT

Here are the mug shots:

APPLING, JAMES LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BAKER, PAUL BERTON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/12/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BARNETT, MAX RAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/25/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)
BLACKBURN, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOSS, DANIEL EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROCK, TONY H
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 10/26/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/25/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNS, CHASSITY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

COFFELT, JACOB
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
COMMON, CEDRIC M
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/09/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/13/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DAVIS, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/03/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 1,000)
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
GARDENHIRE, WILLIAM ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GASPARIAN, GABRIELA W
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/04/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GEORGE, CHRISTOPHER L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOLDBERG, STEVEN B
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRIFFITH, SHANNON E
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/07/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT


HULGAN, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JUVENTINO, MIRANDA R
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KELLY, LISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/07/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MASSENGILL, WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MATHIS, DERRICK TRAYON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCGOWAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/24/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PETERSEN, MICHELLE SOLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POTTER, BRIAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

REEL, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RITCHEY, ALLISON BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/06/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPKINS, LINDA MAE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/21/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAYLOR, ALVIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/08/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANVALKENBURG, CLARENCE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VAZQUEZ, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WHITE, RODNEY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT



August 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

August 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

August 11, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Aug. 4-10


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD  71 HUMMINGBIRD LN APT D5 RINGGOLD, 30736  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY  7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Aug. 4-10. (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD  71 HUMMINGBIRD LN APT D5 RINGGOLD, 30736  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH CRIMINAL TRESPASSING --- APPLING, JAMES LEBRON  433 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY  7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BAHLS-SMART, GUDRUN  406 COLVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga: A Polluted City

I remember first moving to Chattanooga when I was 18.  Excited to move south, I was eager to complete my college education and then launch out into the real world.    Having grown up in Madrid, Spain, I was accustomed to pollution, given Madrid’s awful track record in the 1960’s and ’70’s.  But despite this, one of the first things I noticed as I settled into ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Signal Mountain Vs. NAACP

Jefferson County, Ala., which you know better as the Birmingham area, is still under a federal segregation order. That is of foremost importance because a federal judge had to grant special permission to the town of Gardendale – 88 percent white – this spring to form its own school district. Gardendale is 15 miles north on I-65 from Birmingham, now No. 8 on the ‘Most Dangerous Cities ... (click for more)

Sports

JOHN HUNT: Remembering John Bruner 10 Years Later

August 4 was just another typical hot Saturday in 2007 when several hundred running enthusiasts gathered at Bragg Reservation for the annual Missionary Ridge Road Race. It was hot and humid and the sun was out, meaning that weather conditions would be challenging for this popular 4.7-mile race that has become one of the most popular on the Chattanooga Track Club’s schedule. ... (click for more)

Thompson, Marlier Dominate Missionary Ridge Race

About the only thing ahead of Christian Thompson Saturday morning at the 45 th running of the Missionary Ridge Road Race was the course record and even it was threatened. Adam Pinkston set the current standard of 23:07 way back in 1986 and Thompson didn’t miss it by much as he finished the challenging out-and-back 4.7-mile race in 23 minutes, 41 seconds. Runner-up Kevin Huwe ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors