Man Arrested For Attacking Officer With Hammer In East Ridge

Sunday, August 13, 2017

A man attacked an East Ridge Police officer with a hammer on Saturday.

East Ridge officers responded to the 6700 block of Ringgold Road on a disorder. A man had been threatening employees at a spa and screaming at them.

The suspect was gone when officers arrived but was located nearby. When officers tried to talk with him, he yelled and attacked an officer with a hammer, striking him on the arm.

Taylor McKinnon, 37, was taken into custody and taken to the hospital before being transported to jail.

The officer was treated and released to finish his shift.