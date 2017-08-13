 Sunday, August 13, 2017 81.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Arrested For Attacking Officer With Hammer In East Ridge

Sunday, August 13, 2017

A man attacked an East Ridge Police officer with a hammer on Saturday.

East Ridge officers responded to the 6700 block of Ringgold Road on a disorder. A man had been threatening employees at a spa and screaming at them.

The suspect was gone when officers arrived but was located nearby. When officers tried to talk with him, he yelled and attacked an officer with a hammer, striking him on the arm.

Taylor McKinnon, 37,  was taken into custody and taken to the hospital before being transported to jail.

The officer was treated and released to finish his shift.



August 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

August 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

August 11, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Aug. 4-10


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD  71 HUMMINGBIRD LN APT D5 RINGGOLD, 30736  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY  7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Aug. 4-10. (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD  71 HUMMINGBIRD LN APT D5 RINGGOLD, 30736  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH CRIMINAL TRESPASSING --- APPLING, JAMES LEBRON  433 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY  7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BAHLS-SMART, GUDRUN  406 COLVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga: A Polluted City

I remember first moving to Chattanooga when I was 18.  Excited to move south, I was eager to complete my college education and then launch out into the real world.    Having grown up in Madrid, Spain, I was accustomed to pollution, given Madrid’s awful track record in the 1960’s and ’70’s.  But despite this, one of the first things I noticed as I settled into ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Signal Mountain Vs. NAACP

Jefferson County, Ala., which you know better as the Birmingham area, is still under a federal segregation order. That is of foremost importance because a federal judge had to grant special permission to the town of Gardendale – 88 percent white – this spring to form its own school district. Gardendale is 15 miles north on I-65 from Birmingham, now No. 8 on the ‘Most Dangerous Cities ... (click for more)

Sports

Howard, Baylor, Soddy Daisy Win Twice In Jamboree

All the preliminaries are in the book.  The pre-season scrimmages are a thing of the past and the final dress rehearsal is now over. It’s time for the real action to begin as high school football in Tennessee approaches its first week of regular-season action. A weekend of prep jamboree action ended Saturday night at Finley Stadium as a dozen local teams got a chance ... (click for more)

Brainerd, Boyd-Buchanan Among Jamboree Winners

After months and months of waiting and wishing it would hurry up and get here, the 2017 high school football season has finally arrived. Seven local teams gathered at Finley Stadium Friday night for seven, 20-minute “quarters” as they all played with a running clock. Brainerd, McCallie, Notre Dame and Boyd-Buchanan were all “winners” while the other three ended in ties. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors