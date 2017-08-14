Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE
1754 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062817
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BOYD, JON WESLEY
6769 HARBOR TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BRADLEY, ARDIE SHERRILL
4615 TRIPLE OAKS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CODEINE FOR RESALE
HASH FOR RESALE
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
MDMA FOR RESALE
---
BRITT, CATHEANA SHAUNTE
\4007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IN TRANSIT TO SUMNER CO, TN
---
BUCKNER, ROBERT ARRON
3700 CHERRYTON DR, APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
CRAWFORD, JONATHAN
5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DIXON, BRADLEY T
710 ROCKY SHADOWS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.
GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
---
DOSS, CAREY DAWN
8637 HARMON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DURBY, JENNIFER CAROL
8434 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ESQUILIN, JUAN CARLOS
4305 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
1623 WATERHOUSE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1000)
---
FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE
19 TUNNEL BLVD APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FINSEL, CARMELLA LOUISE
4720 EAST 6TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37413
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FOSTER, DEMOND KENTRAIL
7753 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162722
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
GARCIA, JORGE ALBERTO
6823 CONNOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GARTH, EDWARD LAWUAN
5008 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
HARDEN, JEFFERY LAMAR
7469 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37323
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE
1924 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HOLDAM, BRIAN ERIC
3384 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JAMES, PHILLIP EDWARD
9032 WEST OLD LOVELADY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
JOHNSON, NATASHA NICOLE
4302 CINE AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON
101 BLUE HILLS CT NASHVILLE, 37214
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LUSHER, ROBERT VANCE
1043 E. CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
MACKINNON, TAYLOR JAMES
728 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
MANUEL-ANDRES, BALTAZAR
,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MEADOWS, HUNTER
1505 MORRIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
MEYENBERG, CHRISTOPHER LEE
2970 HAYWOOD AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MILES, FRANTZ ANTHONY
431C PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FEDERAL
---
MOORE, RYAN TAYLOR
8930 DALTON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
NIZ-CHILEL, BORIS ALFREDO
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
OWENS, JUSTIN LEBRON
2202 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
OWNBY, HAROLD BROCK
103 VREELAND CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
5206 SUNBEAM AVE Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
PEEBLES, WILLIAM RIVES
5206 SUNBEAM AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PENNY, BRYAN CRAIG
4013 CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212104
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PHILLIPS, GREGORY GLENN
PO BOX 3544 CLEVELAND, 37320
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
POYTHRESS, AUSTIN JACOB
5310 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
POYTHRESS, KRISTINA BLAIR
6663 SANDWOOD CIR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PRESLEY, PORSHA SHENIKA
1401 CHERTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RYAN, WILLIAM HENRY
1611 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SCEALF, JEFFREY L
504 ROBERTS MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
SMITH, CRAIG ANTHONY
13819 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, TIFFANY MARIE
3118 STEEPLE CICLE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
STOUDMIRE, KESHIA LESHAY
801 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102108
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
STREET, TREANNA CIERA
4372 LONG CREEK ROAD MEMPHIS, 381255037
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL
5014 CHRISTOPHER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
TAYLOR, TAMRA ANN
3921 KINGS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
TKACHENKO, ANDREY V
4221 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE
1710 STANFILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WARD, DEBORAH ANN
715 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
WELLS, JAMES
1327 STRATMON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOODRUFF, LEWIS CHRISTOPHER
515 TERRELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112820
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BOYD, JON WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|BRADLEY, ARDIE SHERRILL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CODEINE FOR RESALE
- HASH FOR RESALE
- MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- MDMA FOR RESALE
|
|BUCKNER, ROBERT ARRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|CRAWFORD, JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DIXON, BRADLEY T
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
- INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
|
|DOSS, CAREY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DURBY, JENNIFER CAROL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/02/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ESQUILIN, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/28/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FINSEL, CARMELLA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FOSTER, DEMOND KENTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|GARTH, EDWARD LAWUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
|
|HARDEN, JEFFERY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HOLDAM, BRIAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/15/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JAMES, PHILLIP EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MACKINNON, TAYLOR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/30/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|MANUEL-ANDRES, BALTAZAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MEADOWS, HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
|
|MILES, FRANTZ ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, RYAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|NIZ-CHILEL, BORIS ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|OWENS, JUSTIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
|
|PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
|
|PEEBLES, WILLIAM RIVES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, GREGORY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/04/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|POYTHRESS, AUSTIN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|POYTHRESS, KRISTINA BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PRESLEY, PORSHA SHENIKA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RYAN, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SCEALF, JEFFREY L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/31/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|SMITH, CRAIG ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|STREET, TREANNA CIERA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|TAYLOR, TAMRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TKACHENKO, ANDREY V
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|WOODRUFF, LEWIS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|