 Monday, August 14, 2017 73.8°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, August 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BOYD, JON WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BRADLEY, ARDIE SHERRILL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CODEINE FOR RESALE
  • HASH FOR RESALE
  • MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • MDMA FOR RESALE
BUCKNER, ROBERT ARRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CRAWFORD, JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DIXON, BRADLEY T
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
  • INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
DOSS, CAREY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DURBY, JENNIFER CAROL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/02/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ESQUILIN, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/28/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FINSEL, CARMELLA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FOSTER, DEMOND KENTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GARTH, EDWARD LAWUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
HARDEN, JEFFERY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOLDAM, BRIAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/15/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JAMES, PHILLIP EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MACKINNON, TAYLOR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/30/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
MANUEL-ANDRES, BALTAZAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MEADOWS, HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
MILES, FRANTZ ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
MOORE, RYAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
NIZ-CHILEL, BORIS ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OWENS, JUSTIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
PEEBLES, WILLIAM RIVES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PHILLIPS, GREGORY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/04/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POYTHRESS, AUSTIN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
POYTHRESS, KRISTINA BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PRESLEY, PORSHA SHENIKA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RYAN, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SCEALF, JEFFREY L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/31/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SMITH, CRAIG ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
STREET, TREANNA CIERA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
TAYLOR, TAMRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TKACHENKO, ANDREY V
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

WOODRUFF, LEWIS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





