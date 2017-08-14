Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, August 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE

1754 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062817

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BOYD, JON WESLEY

6769 HARBOR TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BRADLEY, ARDIE SHERRILL

4615 TRIPLE OAKS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CODEINE FOR RESALE

HASH FOR RESALE

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

MDMA FOR RESALE

---

BRITT, CATHEANA SHAUNTE

\4007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

IN TRANSIT TO SUMNER CO, TN

---

BUCKNER, ROBERT ARRON

3700 CHERRYTON DR, APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

CRAWFORD, JONATHAN

5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DIXON, BRADLEY T

710 ROCKY SHADOWS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.

GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES---DOSS, CAREY DAWN8637 HARMON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---DURBY, JENNIFER CAROL8434 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ESQUILIN, JUAN CARLOS4305 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY1623 WATERHOUSE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1000)---FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE19 TUNNEL BLVD APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FINSEL, CARMELLA LOUISE4720 EAST 6TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37413Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---FOSTER, DEMOND KENTRAIL7753 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162722Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---GARCIA, JORGE ALBERTO6823 CONNOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GARTH, EDWARD LAWUAN5008 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)---HARDEN, JEFFERY LAMAR7469 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37323Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE1924 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HOLDAM, BRIAN ERIC3384 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 37351Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JAMES, PHILLIP EDWARD9032 WEST OLD LOVELADY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---JOHNSON, NATASHA NICOLE4302 CINE AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON101 BLUE HILLS CT NASHVILLE, 37214Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LUSHER, ROBERT VANCE1043 E. CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---MACKINNON, TAYLOR JAMES728 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEARRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH---MANUEL-ANDRES, BALTAZARAge at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MEADOWS, HUNTER1505 MORRIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNDERAGE DRINKING---MEYENBERG, CHRISTOPHER LEE2970 HAYWOOD AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILES, FRANTZ ANTHONY431C PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFEDERAL---MOORE, RYAN TAYLOR8930 DALTON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---NIZ-CHILEL, BORIS ALFREDOUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---OWENS, JUSTIN LEBRON2202 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---OWNBY, HAROLD BROCK103 VREELAND CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN5206 SUNBEAM AVE Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI---PEEBLES, WILLIAM RIVES5206 SUNBEAM AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PENNY, BRYAN CRAIG4013 CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212104Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PHILLIPS, GREGORY GLENNPO BOX 3544 CLEVELAND, 37320Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---POYTHRESS, AUSTIN JACOB5310 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---POYTHRESS, KRISTINA BLAIR6663 SANDWOOD CIR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PRESLEY, PORSHA SHENIKA1401 CHERTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---RYAN, WILLIAM HENRY1611 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SCEALF, JEFFREY L504 ROBERTS MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SMITH, CRAIG ANTHONY13819 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, TIFFANY MARIE3118 STEEPLE CICLE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---STOUDMIRE, KESHIA LESHAY801 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102108Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---STREET, TREANNA CIERA4372 LONG CREEK ROAD MEMPHIS, 381255037Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL5014 CHRISTOPHER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---TAYLOR, TAMRA ANN3921 KINGS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---TKACHENKO, ANDREY V4221 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE1710 STANFILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---WARD, DEBORAH ANN715 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTS---WELLS, JAMES1327 STRATMON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODRUFF, LEWIS CHRISTOPHER515 TERRELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112820Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BOYD, JON WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/26/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BRADLEY, ARDIE SHERRILL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CODEINE FOR RESALE

HASH FOR RESALE

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

MDMA FOR RESALE BUCKNER, ROBERT ARRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) CRAWFORD, JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DIXON, BRADLEY T

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES DOSS, CAREY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/27/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DURBY, JENNIFER CAROL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/02/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ESQUILIN, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/28/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FINSEL, CARMELLA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FOSTER, DEMOND KENTRAIL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GARTH, EDWARD LAWUAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT) HARDEN, JEFFERY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/04/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOLDAM, BRIAN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/15/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JAMES, PHILLIP EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MACKINNON, TAYLOR JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/30/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH MANUEL-ANDRES, BALTAZAR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MEADOWS, HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERAGE DRINKING MILES, FRANTZ ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/16/1962

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

FEDERAL MOORE, RYAN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR NIZ-CHILEL, BORIS ALFREDO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE OWENS, JUSTIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI PEEBLES, WILLIAM RIVES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PHILLIPS, GREGORY GLENN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/04/1960

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) POYTHRESS, AUSTIN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR POYTHRESS, KRISTINA BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PRESLEY, PORSHA SHENIKA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RYAN, WILLIAM HENRY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SCEALF, JEFFREY L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/31/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT SMITH, CRAIG ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, TIFFANY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) STREET, TREANNA CIERA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 TAYLOR, TAMRA ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) TKACHENKO, ANDREY V

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)