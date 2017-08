Monday, August 14, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 7-13:

WALLIN TERRY DON W/M 36 Officer SCARBROUGH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, TAG LIGHT REQUIRED

CAUSEY TAYLOR BROOKE W/F 22 Officer OWENS SIMPLE BATTERY, FVA

GRAHAM CHRISTOPHER LEWAYNE W/M 42 Officer MILLER ABANDONMENT OF CHILD – M (X2)

JONES KEVIN LEE W/M 35 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION - F

HARRIS CHRISTOPHER ANTIONE B/M 17 Officer PERRY SIMPLE BATTERY - FVA

MORGAN BLAIR LAMAR W/M 54 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION - F

DENTON CHRISTOPHER BRADY W/M 32 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION - F

LANDA XAVIER KAINE W/M 19 Officer JEWELL PROBATION VIOLATION - F

TINKER MATTHEW GREGORY W/M 17 Officer CAREATHERS THEFT BY TAKING (MOTOR VEHICLE) – F

BAILEY HUNTER ALEXANDER W/M 27 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – F

DETRE CHARLES THOMAS W/M 33 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – F

DAVIS ADAM KEAN W/M 33 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – F

VENABLE EDWARD ALLEN W/M 41 Officer GRAHAM BOND SURRENDER (ADD CHARGE)

HOUSE MICHAEL GARLAND W/M 57 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

YODER AMY FELISA W/F 40 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, FTML

BUCKNER JACOB MARK W/M 24 Officer MILLER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN, FLEEING

SIMPSON STEPHANIE ANN W/F 43 Officer AVANS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WESTBROOKS TRAVIS WAYNE W/M 46 Officer MILLER THEFT BY TAKING-F, THEFT BY TAKING MISD

JONES KEITH LEE W/M 36 *** RETURN FROM COURT

CHANEY MICHAEL WESLEY W.M 49 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION - F

HILL LARRY BUSH W/M 51 Officer MAYNOR SUBORNATION OF PERJURY, INFLUENCING WITNESS

CROWDER JUSTIN HEATH W/M 35 Officer MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY

FOWLKES SIDNEY MEASHELL W/F 25 Officer BALLARD TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, AGGRESSIVE DRIVING, FTML, OPEN CONTAINER, VIEW OBSTRUCTED, DUI – LESS SAFE

CAPPS JOSHUA ALLAN W/M 26 Officer HULSEY ***

GEORGE JEFFERY LYNN W/M 51 Officer WILSON THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – M (X3)

TINKER MATTHEW GREGORY W/M 17 Officer PARKER FELONY PROBATION (ADD CHARGE)

COPELAND MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 33 Officer MILLER PROB-MISD (ADD CHARGE)

HOUSE MICHAEL GARLAND W/M 57 Officer MILLER PAROLE VIOLATION (ADD CHARGE)

JOHNSON REBECCA LEE W/F 37 Officer BALLARD DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, OBSTRUCTED VIEW, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT

STOKER DENNIS LEE W/M 56 Officer GEDDIE FAILURE TO APPEAR, DRIVING WHILE LISC SUSP. MISD

WATSON KEVIN NEAL W/M 58 Officer BALLARD DRIVING WHILE LISC SUSPEND, SEATBELT VIOLATION, NO INSURANCE, MIS PLATE

MEREDITH SARA ASHLEE W/F 20 Officer TOMLINSON RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

LEE RACHAEL SHANNON W/F 36 Officer DAFFRON FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

MOORE ANTHONY LEE B/M 37 Officer AGREDANO FAILYRE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

WRIGHT JUSTUS MICAH W/M 23 Officer SCHRADER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

CLARK TIMOTHY EUGENE W/M 58 TURNED SELF IN SIMPLE BATTERY

GRAY CHARLES LEE B/M 64 Officer SCHRADER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

BOGARD TYLER MORGAN W/M 23 Officer MILLER VIOLATING TPO, VIOLATING FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER, FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

EAVES NICHOLAS TARRAN W/M 18 Officer ANDERSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

TERRY RYAN CHRISTOPHER W/M 17 Officer ANDERSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

HART TIMOTHY JAMES W/M 41 ADD A CHARGE BURGLARY-FELONY

VENABLE EDWARD ALLEN W/M 41 ADD A CHARGE BURGLARY, EBTERING AN AUTO, THEFT BY TAKING

VAN NICE HANNAH ASHLEY W/F 27 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

FOSTER JIMMY CHAS W/M 39 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

NICHOLSON RYAN ALBERT W/M 31 Officer DYE FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

THOMAS STANLEY RAY W/M 43 Officer DYE PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

BLANKS VICTORIA LANE W/F 40 Officer CARTER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISDEMEANOR

LAYMON STEPHON BOBBY W/M 35 Officer WOOTEN TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

NICHOLS CHELSEA NICOLE W/F 31 Officer CATHEY RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL CENTER

WEBB KENNETH JASON W/M 32 Officer REECE BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN TO 3RD DEGREE

ROSSER DEVIN LEE W/M 21 Officer REECE LOITERING AND PROWLING

SHANKS RANDY SCOTT W/M 28 Officer SCHRADER REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC DEVICE

BROOKS MICHAEL FRED W/M 34 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

GREEN COY TYLER W/M 25 LPD Officer WILLIAMSON FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

RODEN ERIC DEWAYNE W/M 41 Officer MILLER PAROLE VIOLATION

CASTLEBERRY ERICA KATHLEEN W/F 30 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY

BORK KRISTEN RENEE W/F 37 Officer MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

BARRETT ROBERT EUGENE W/M 53 Officer WEBER RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL CENTER

MOREL HERBERT FRANKLIN W/M 49 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

HOLLINS LATEVVIS MARAIS B/M 25 RPD LANG AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SANDERS JEFFERY LANIER W/M 41 Officer STAFFORD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

THORNTON CONNER ADDISON W/M 20 Officer WOOTEN THEFT BY BRINGINING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE – M (X2), SALE/DISTRIBUTION OR POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS, DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

NESTOR ASHTON ALESHA W/F 25 Officer WOOTEN IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE/DECAL, BROKEN TAILLIGHT, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE – M (X2), SALE/DISTRIBUTION OR POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS, DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

BIRD DAVID RAY W/M 28 Officer WOOTEN THEFT BY BRINGINING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE – M (X2), SALE/DISTRIBUTION OR POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS, DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

FIELDING JERRY BRIAN W/M 28 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – F

DAVIS JAMES RUSSELL W/M 36 Officer CAREATHERS FTA – F

LEWIS AMANDA LEE W/F 36 Officer BROWN BURGLARY – HOUSE, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – F

BLALOCK MEGAN LASHA W/F 29 Officer CAMPBELL POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

BEARDEN, JR ROBERT EARL W/M 39 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, TURN SIGNAL REQUIREMENT

POLADIAN MICHAEL LEON W/M 36 Officer CAMPBELL DUI – LESS SAFE, FTML

PARRISH CORNELIUS DEWAYNE B/M 24 Officer EVANS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, FAIL OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

BROWN JENNIFER LEANN W/F 30 Officer CHANDLER FTA – M

CREEK SHELIA DARLENE W/F 53 Officer FORREST FTA – M

CARROLL JOHN PHILLIP W/M 29 Officer DENNY DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

WALLIN TIMOTHY JAMES W/M 39 Officer BALLARD DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, ALTERED LICENSE PLATE, SPEEDING, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT

HENDERSON DARRIN LAMAR W/M 46 Officer WILSON DUI – LESS SAFE, OPEN CONTAINER, FTML, FAIL TO OBEY STOP SIGN

GASS JULIE ANDREA W/F 37 Officer EVANS SHOPLIFTING

FRAZIER OSCAR THOMAS W/M 29 Officer REYNOLDS FTA – M

CODY JAMMIE DIANE W/F 48 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH

GLASS MICHAEL JACOB W/M 22 Officer SAVAGE SIMPLE BATTERY - FVA

SMITH HANNAH ELIZABETH W/F 22 Officer SAVAGE FTA – M

CLAYTON BARRY ALAN W/M 60 Officer CAREATHERS FTA – F

SRYOCK JOHNNY ANDREW W/M 42 Officer HINCH PROBATION VIOLATION – M

CROWE JUSTIN WAYNE W/M 32 Officer DENNY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – F, MARIJUANA DISTRIBUTION, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

SLOAN ANTHONY TRUMAN W/M 36 Officer EVANS SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

BROWN STEVEN CLINTON W/M 28 Officer HEAD CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

HUGGINS JESSICA MARIE W/F 24 Officer HEAD BATTERY – FVA

HUGGINS, II JOEL ANDREW W/M 24 Officer HEAD BATTERY – FVA