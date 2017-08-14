 Monday, August 14, 2017 88.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Ooltewah High School Principal Robin Copp 1 Of 9 Finalists For Principal Of The Year

Monday, August 14, 2017
Robin Copp
Robin Copp

Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced Ooltewah High School Principal Robin Copp is one of nine finalists for the 2017-18 Tennessee Principal of the Year award on Monday.

The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each Grand Division (West, Middle and East). Ms. Copp was named Principal of the Year for the Southeast CORE region this past April. Since that time, she competed against 19 other principals across the state to advance to the final round. She, and a middle school principal in Marion County beat the more than 150 principals nominated for the Southeast Region.

Winners for each Grand Division and the Tennessee Principal of the Year will be selected from this group and announced at a banquet on Oct. 16, during the department’s LEAD Conference in Nashville.

“Successful schools begin with great leaders, and these nine finalists represent some of the best in our state,” Commissioner McQueen said. “The Principal of the Year finalists have each proven what is possible when school leaders hold students and educators to high expectations. Through investments and expansions of school leader pipeline programs, we will continue to see excellent school leaders throughout the state.”

HCDE Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson was not surprised by the announcement. “Her sense of urgency and commitment to excellence were evident as great learning was taking place on Day one,” Dr. Johnson said.

The Tennessee Principal of the Year award is given annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school. To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of three years' experience as a principal and a minimum of five years' experience in Tennessee public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.

For more information on eligibility and the selection process, visit the department’s website.



August 16, 2017

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

August 14, 2017

County Clerk Vehicle Registrations Up Sharply

August 14, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest ... (click for more)

The County Clerk’s tag and title office has recorded 5,229 more vehicle registrations so far this year compared to the first seven   months in 2016. County Clerk Bill Knowles said, ... (click for more)

Click here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)


Breaking News

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest by emailing us at news@chattanoogan.com. Fagan was one of the masterminds behind the highly successful jazz-pop band that was launched in 1970. He began a solo career in 1981. ... (click for more)

County Clerk Vehicle Registrations Up Sharply

The County Clerk’s tag and title office has recorded 5,229 more vehicle registrations so far this year compared to the first seven   months in 2016. County Clerk Bill Knowles said, “The office registered 158,397 transactions for January through July this year compared to 153,168 during the same period last year. The increased traffic could be related to the population ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Williams Was Best Choice For City Administrative Hearing Officer

Respectfully, I am dismayed and frustrated with the recent decision to appoint Kyle Hedrick as the new  Administrative Hearing Officer. While I am sure that he is a fine man, I question how he could possible have the experience, compassion and understanding of this job. I also question the time allotment since he is working for three other municipalities.  Judge Williams ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Other Supremacist

In the third act of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the queen was asked how she was enjoying the play and the immortal line was born, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” That line got louder and louder for me on Sunday as I read about our nation’s latest tragedy in Charlottesville. Three people are dead because of despicable white supremacists but what about the other slimy supremacists ... (click for more)

Sports

Young Guns Will Roam Ooltewah Sidelines In 2017

A distinct youth movement hit Mac Bryan’s Ooltewah High School’s football coaching staff during the spring and summer. Bryan, who is heading toward his fifth season with the Owls, brought on four new varsity assistants for the 2017 season and three are under 30 years of age.   James “Goose” Manning, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is 24 years ... (click for more)

Jennings Poised To Be Tennessee's Go-To WR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jauan Jennings, a free-spirited converted quarterback, started coming into his own during a strong sophomore season at Tennessee. Jennings, who played prep ball at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, had a reputation for taking practice lightly. He didn’t always have picture-perfect discipline. He wasn’t all that fond of weightlifting. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors