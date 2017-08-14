Tennessee Museum Says Its Solar Eclipse Glasses Have Been Recalled By Amazon

Monday, August 14, 2017

Solar eclipse glasses sold through the store at the Tennessee Museum have been recalled by Amazon, officials said Monday.

Officials said, "If you have purchased your glasses from the Museum Store, please return your glasses for a replacement. The new certified Solar Eclipse glasses will be available beginning tomorrow when the store opens at 10 a.m. The new certified Solar Eclipse glasses will be available beginningwhen the store opens at

"We are making every effort to contact buyers at this short date though our communications. Please call us at 615-741-2692 if you have any questions. We apologize for any inconvenience.