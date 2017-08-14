Former Sumner County Attorney Indicted On 17 Counts Of Theft

 Monday, August 14, 2017 80.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, August 14, 2017
Andy Lamar Allman
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a former Sumner County attorney who is charged with stealing from his clients.

At the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, on Dec. 6, 2016, TBI special agents began investigating former attorney Andy Lamar Allman of Hendersonville on theft allegations.

The investigation revealed that several of Allman’s clients had filed complaints indicating that Allman stolen funds from them while he was acting as their attorney. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Allman had taken funds from his clients from December 2012 through October 2016. Allman was suspended from the practice of law in September 2016.

On Aug, 9, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Allman with 17 counts of theft of property.

Allman turned himself in to authorities at the Sumner County Jail Monday afternoon, where he was arrested and booked on a $200,000 bond.



