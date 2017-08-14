Man In U-Haul Repeatedly Tries To Hit Police Officer On Signal Mountain Walmart Lot

Monday, August 14, 2017

Police said a man in a U-Haul at the Signal Mountain Walmart tried to run over a police officer who was checking on him.

David Jolley, 45, of Nashville, is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Police said the U-Haul hit a car at the Walmart lot, and the officer was checking to see if the driver was okay when he came at him.

The man then got on the freeway, while police followed until it eventually pulled off at the Volkswagen exit of I-75.

The officer who first approached Jolley he saw him sniffing from a can.

He said when he was driving toward him he was looking him in the eyes and shouting at him. The officer dove out of the way, then Jolley tried again to strike him. He said Jolley drove around the lot and struck another vehicle. Then he came at the officer a third time before getting on I-24 toward Chattanooga.