Monday, August 14, 2017

A man who was stopped on Rossville Boulevard fired at a Chattanooga Police and was hit in return fire.

Officers had pulled the car over to check if the vehicle was stolen.

The man who fired at police was located in the 800 block of South Seminole Drive in East Ridge.

He was taken to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The District Attorney's Office asked that the sheriff's department conduct the investigation.