Laura Hixson Wins Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen

Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Donald Fagen and group
Donald Fagen and group

Laura Hixson was the winner of two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen.

The contest was open to those who let us know they were  "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know they already had.

The selection of the winner was by a blind draw.

Fagan was one of the masterminds behind the highly successful jazz-pop band that was launched in 1970.

He began a solo career in 1981.

Donald Fagen will be at the Tivoli on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Tivoli Theatre box office, Ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000.

August 15, 2017

