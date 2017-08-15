Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON

4104 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

---

ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE

3901 KINGS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

AVERY, JOSHUA TAYLOR

BRWON AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

---

BARNES, DEXTER L

842 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BATES, LAPASLEY J

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BLACKMON, SYDNEY CHEYENNE

635 LEDFORD ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURKE, CHARLES JR

2207 E.

26TH ST. APT. 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC---CALDWELL, SHACOLA KEYONA208 NAOMI CEMENTARY RD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CAMPBELL, KRISTY JEAN335 RAULSTONTOWN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5---CARSON, GERALD3719 W CERMACK RD CHICAGO, 60623Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CHILDS, MORGAN BLAIR10007 BEAR TRAIL DR SODDY DAISY, 373799514Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY1745 BROWN AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---EDWARDS, JOSIAH TREMAYNE4664 CARRY LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FITCH, DESHANA A2715 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071251Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY---GADDY, CAROL ANNETTE1271 MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---GALLOWAY, SHELLY CHERIESSE829 PINE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---GAMBLE, JWUN M723 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---GEORGE, GERMAINE MARIA727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GIBSON, JAMIE LEE2000 WEST LYTTLE ST FOSTORIA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---HATCHETT, CHARITY E4122 LOSTOKAS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)---HAWTHORNE, DOROTHY LASHAWN4720 BELLE VISTA LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---HIXSON, LASHAWN ASHLEY1503 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 374161806Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHASH FOR RESALEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---JACKSON, SHAKIL L2715 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE5725 N. MORGAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LAWSON, BLAYNE ANTHONY5721 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373433707Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LAWSON, EARNEST LEE1109 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LITTLE, DEANNA ANN5220 CHERYL LANE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LOFTIN, JAMES LEE1505 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50---MANSUR, CHARLES A3905 PEACH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MARTIN, MARTY LUKE8322 DAISY DALLAS RD APT C HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH3516 MIMBRO LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---MCGUFFEE, DONNIE RAY6953 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---MOORE, AMANDA F190 CRESTVIEW LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500---NORRIS, JOHN HARDEN1109 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---OEHLSON, BRANDON LEE151 POND SPRING SCHOOL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PATTERSON, MICHAEL WADE302 N CIRCLE DR LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PEREZ-PEREZ, CRECENCIO1707 LIERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PHILPOTT, RONALD JASON120 WAXFORD PLACE CAMPBELLVILLES, 42718Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)---PORTER, CLARENCE MONTRELL2601 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIABLE FETUS AS VICTIMAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---POWELL, WHITLI NICOLE2106 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)---RAMSEY, KENNETH E2415 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063816Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY---RAMSEY, WARDARIUS L7249 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---ROBINSON, JERMAINE1020 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATOR (SECOND DEGREE MURDER)---SCRUGGS, JASMINE D3012 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---SEAMSTER, SUREATHA DESHA537 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---SMITH, IZABELLA ROSE6388 WELDON OOLTEWAH, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STORY, SAMUEL JASON752 EMORY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---SUMMEROW, GEORGE DWIGHT712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA2300 WILSON STREET APT 3K CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THRAILKILL, TIFFANY JANE2701 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS5706 CHERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE551 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---WALKER, ARDARIUS J3906 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---WHITE, CAROL RENE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 360 S CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILSON, JIMMY DEAN9815 E. BRIANERED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BLACKMON, SYDNEY CHEYENNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKE, CHARLES JR

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/09/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC CALDWELL, SHACOLA KEYONA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CAMPBELL, KRISTY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/31/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5 CARSON, GERALD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/30/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY EDWARDS, JOSIAH TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS





GADDY, CAROL ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 12/30/1947

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GEORGE, GERMAINE MARIA

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/24/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HATCHETT, CHARITY E

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING) HAWTHORNE, DOROTHY LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/19/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HIXSON, LASHAWN ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HASH FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN LAWSON, EARNEST LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LITTLE, DEANNA ANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/24/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LOFTIN, JAMES LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50 MANSUR, CHARLES A

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/07/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) MCGUFFEE, DONNIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT MOORE, AMANDA F

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500 NORRIS, JOHN HARDEN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE PATTERSON, MICHAEL WADE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/13/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PEREZ-PEREZ, CRECENCIO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, CLARENCE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POWELL, WHITLI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500) RAMSEY, KENNETH E

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 11/11/1943

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY ROBINSON, JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOLATOR (SECOND DEGREE MURDER)

SCRUGGS, JASMINE D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 SEAMSTER, SUREATHA DESHA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, IZABELLA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STORY, SAMUEL JASON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) SUMMEROW, GEORGE DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/19/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THRAILKILL, TIFFANY JANE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/31/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/28/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE WHITE, CAROL RENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/31/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING