Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLACKMON, SYDNEY CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKE, CHARLES JR
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/09/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
CALDWELL, SHACOLA KEYONA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CAMPBELL, KRISTY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
CARSON, GERALD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/30/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
EDWARDS, JOSIAH TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS


GADDY, CAROL ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 12/30/1947
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GEORGE, GERMAINE MARIA
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HATCHETT, CHARITY E
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
HAWTHORNE, DOROTHY LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HIXSON, LASHAWN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • HASH FOR RESALE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
LAWSON, EARNEST LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LITTLE, DEANNA ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LOFTIN, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
MANSUR, CHARLES A
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/07/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
MCGUFFEE, DONNIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
MOORE, AMANDA F
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
NORRIS, JOHN HARDEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
PATTERSON, MICHAEL WADE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PEREZ-PEREZ, CRECENCIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, CLARENCE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POWELL, WHITLI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
RAMSEY, KENNETH E
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 11/11/1943
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
ROBINSON, JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PAROLE VIOLATOR (SECOND DEGREE MURDER)

SCRUGGS, JASMINE D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
SEAMSTER, SUREATHA DESHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SMITH, IZABELLA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STORY, SAMUEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
SUMMEROW, GEORGE DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/19/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THRAILKILL, TIFFANY JANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/31/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/28/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
WHITE, CAROL RENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/31/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILSON, JIMMY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE)




