Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON
4104 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE
3901 KINGS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
AVERY, JOSHUA TAYLOR
BRWON AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
---
BARNES, DEXTER L
842 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BATES, LAPASLEY J
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BLACKMON, SYDNEY CHEYENNE
635 LEDFORD ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURKE, CHARLES JR
2207 E.
26TH ST. APT. 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
CALDWELL, SHACOLA KEYONA
208 NAOMI CEMENTARY RD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CAMPBELL, KRISTY JEAN
335 RAULSTONTOWN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
CARSON, GERALD
3719 W CERMACK RD CHICAGO, 60623
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CHILDS, MORGAN BLAIR
10007 BEAR TRAIL DR SODDY DAISY, 373799514
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY
1745 BROWN AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EDWARDS, JOSIAH TREMAYNE
4664 CARRY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FITCH, DESHANA A
2715 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071251
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
GADDY, CAROL ANNETTE
1271 MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
GALLOWAY, SHELLY CHERIESSE
829 PINE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
GAMBLE, JWUN M
723 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
GEORGE, GERMAINE MARIA
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GIBSON, JAMIE LEE
2000 WEST LYTTLE ST FOSTORIA,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
HATCHETT, CHARITY E
4122 LOSTOKAS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
HAWTHORNE, DOROTHY LASHAWN
4720 BELLE VISTA LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
HIXSON, LASHAWN ASHLEY
1503 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 374161806
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HASH FOR RESALE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
JACKSON, SHAKIL L
2715 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE
5725 N. MORGAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LAWSON, BLAYNE ANTHONY
5721 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373433707
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LAWSON, EARNEST LEE
1109 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LITTLE, DEANNA ANN
5220 CHERYL LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LOFTIN, JAMES LEE
1505 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
---
MANSUR, CHARLES A
3905 PEACH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARTIN, MARTY LUKE
8322 DAISY DALLAS RD APT C HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH
3516 MIMBRO LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
MCGUFFEE, DONNIE RAY
6953 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
MOORE, AMANDA F
190 CRESTVIEW LANE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
---
NORRIS, JOHN HARDEN
1109 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
OEHLSON, BRANDON LEE
151 POND SPRING SCHOOL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PATTERSON, MICHAEL WADE
302 N CIRCLE DR LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PEREZ-PEREZ, CRECENCIO
1707 LIERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILPOTT, RONALD JASON
120 WAXFORD PLACE CAMPBELLVILLES, 42718
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
PORTER, CLARENCE MONTRELL
2601 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
POWELL, WHITLI NICOLE
2106 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
RAMSEY, KENNETH E
2415 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063816
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
---
RAMSEY, WARDARIUS L
7249 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
ROBINSON, JERMAINE
1020 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATOR (SECOND DEGREE MURDER)
---
SCRUGGS, JASMINE D
3012 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
SEAMSTER, SUREATHA DESHA
537 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SMITH, IZABELLA ROSE
6388 WELDON OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STORY, SAMUEL JASON
752 EMORY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
SUMMEROW, GEORGE DWIGHT
712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
2300 WILSON STREET APT 3K CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
THRAILKILL, TIFFANY JANE
2701 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
5706 CHERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE
551 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
WALKER, ARDARIUS J
3906 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WHITE, CAROL RENE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 360 S CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILSON, JIMMY DEAN
9815 E. BRIANERED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
|
|ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BLACKMON, SYDNEY CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURKE, CHARLES JR
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/09/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
|
|CALDWELL, SHACOLA KEYONA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CAMPBELL, KRISTY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
|
|CARSON, GERALD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/30/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|EDWARDS, JOSIAH TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|GADDY, CAROL ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 12/30/1947
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GEORGE, GERMAINE MARIA
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HATCHETT, CHARITY E
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
|
|HAWTHORNE, DOROTHY LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HIXSON, LASHAWN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- HASH FOR RESALE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|LAWSON, EARNEST LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LITTLE, DEANNA ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LOFTIN, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
|
|MANSUR, CHARLES A
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/07/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|MCGUFFEE, DONNIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, AMANDA F
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
|
|NORRIS, JOHN HARDEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|PATTERSON, MICHAEL WADE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PEREZ-PEREZ, CRECENCIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PORTER, CLARENCE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|POWELL, WHITLI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|RAMSEY, KENNETH E
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 11/11/1943
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
|
|ROBINSON, JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- PAROLE VIOLATOR (SECOND DEGREE MURDER)
|
|SCRUGGS, JASMINE D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SEAMSTER, SUREATHA DESHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, IZABELLA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STORY, SAMUEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|SUMMEROW, GEORGE DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/19/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|THRAILKILL, TIFFANY JANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/31/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/28/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|WHITE, CAROL RENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/31/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WILSON, JIMMY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE)
|