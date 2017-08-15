3 Youths Charged In Robbery On Baldwin Street

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Three youths have been charged in a robbery on Baldwin Street.

Two residents of the Patten Towers, a woman and a man ages 50 and 48, said they were at 1000 Baldwin St. when three black males came up.

They said one pointed a gun and demanded money. The man handed over his wallet. The trio took a pink duffel bag belonging to the woman.

The couple said the robbers got into an older silver, four-door Buick sedan. They headed toward Market Street.

Police located the vehicle and Jwun Gamble, Ardarius Walker and Wardarius Ramsey at the City Cafe on Carter Street.

Police found a gun, that officers said looked real but was a cap gun. They also found items taken from the woman and man.

The victims identified the trio from a "show up."

Walker, 18, of 3906 Dahlia St.; Ramsey, 18, of 7249 E. Brainerd Road, and Gamble, 18, of 723 W. Main St. are charged with aggravated robbery.