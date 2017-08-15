Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

In the past few days, much has been made of President Trump not condemning the violence in Charlottesville in strong enough terms. The media and social media are percolating with people claiming that the President should have named names and condemned the KKK and Neo-Nazis as hate-mongering terrorists. Many people are furious with the President and interpret his condemnation via ... (click for more)

Never, not in my wildest dreams, would I have suspected I would be labeled as a white supremacist or a racist. Nothing could be any further from the truth, but after I criticized a fear monger on Monday who tried to pin the Charlottesville debacle on the President, the haters are trying to pull me down into the “Legion of the Miserable.” By 4 o’clock Monday ... (click for more)