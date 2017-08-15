 Tuesday, August 15, 2017 87.4°F   overcast   Overcast

Police Chief Nominee Roddy Quizzed By City Council

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Chattanooga Police Chief nominee David Roddy answered 30 minutes of questions from City Council members on Tuesday afternoon.

He was asked questions ranging from his plans to bring more minorities to the department to the meaning of a tattoo he sports.

Assistant Chief Roddy said it was found that out of 227 minorities who expressed an interest in joining the Chattanooga Police Department that only six made it into the academy. "That is not only shocking, but extremely disappointing."

He said an effort was made to contact the applicants who fell by the wayside and learn the reasons. He said it was found that only a very small number proceeded from the online application process to the physical and agility tests.

Assistant Chief Roddy said department leaders are seeking to keep better contact with the minority candidates and encourage them through the process. He said for an academy that starts at the end of the month that 61 percent are white, 30 percent African American and nine percent Hispanic.

"We are headed in the right direction," he said.

Concerning the question from Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod about the tattoo, he said it is one often sported by police officers that relates to an officer always staying vigilant.

On a witness protection program, he said efforts are being made to raise funds to help witnesses who may be in harm's way. He said one sponsor came forward recently.

Asked if he agrees with former Chief Fred Fletcher's stance on Chattanooga as a Sanctuary City, he said it is not the role of the local police departments to handle immigration matters. Chief Fletcher earlier said police never inquire on whether an individual is a legal citizen.

Assistant Chief Roddy said he is interested in starting a neighborhood partner program in which individuals in the community who are well aware of local goings on are paired with new officers on that beat.

On retaining officers, he said the department may start requiring trainees to repay the city for their training if they only stay a short period. He said, "They would sign a contract to stay 24 or 36 months."

He said there would be exceptions in special cases.

The chief nominee was introduced by the mayor's chief of staff, Stacey Richardson, who cited his decades of experience and said he has worked everything from patrol to heading internal affairs. She said he has overseen hundreds of officers and millions of dollars of expenditures.

Calling him "a proven leader," she said he can sometimes be found "chasing down" bad guys.

Ms. Richardson said, "He has the right values. He understands that a few people are driving a lot of the crime."

She added, "He is forward thinking with innovative vision."



August 17, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

August 15, 2017

Latest Bradley County Jail Arrest Report

August 15, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection,

Click here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Click here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)


Selective Outrage Is Unacceptable

In the past few days, much has been made of President Trump not condemning the violence in Charlottesville in strong enough terms. The media and social media are percolating with people claiming that the President should have named names and condemned the KKK and Neo-Nazis as hate-mongering terrorists. Many people are furious with the President and interpret his condemnation via ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me? A Racist? Me?

Never, not in my wildest dreams, would I have suspected I would be labeled as a white supremacist or a racist. Nothing could be any further from the truth, but after I criticized a fear monger  on Monday  who tried to pin the Charlottesville debacle on the President, the haters are trying to pull me down into the “Legion of the Miserable.” By  4 o’clock  Monday ... (click for more)

CCS Sweeps Lookout Valley In Volleyball Opener

Monday, August 14 will be one of those days that Sarah Davis will remember for a long, long time and it’s all for the right reasons. Her Chattanooga Christian volleyball team opened its season on Monday with a three-set sweep of host Lookout Valley and that came only hours after Davis signed the dotted line on the purchase of her first house. It was the first match for both ... (click for more)

Jennings Poised To Be Tennessee's Go-To WR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jauan Jennings, a free-spirited converted quarterback, started coming into his own during a strong sophomore season at Tennessee. Jennings, who played prep ball at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, had a reputation for taking practice lightly. He didn’t always have picture-perfect discipline. He wasn’t all that fond of weightlifting. ... (click for more)


