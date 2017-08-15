City Says Judge Williams Will Have A Spot As Administrative Hearing Officer

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

City officials said former City Judge Walter Williams will have a spot as an administrative hearing officer.

Maura Sullivan, city chief operating officer, said the schedule of Judge Williams did not allow him to immediately act in the new role. However, she said he would be able to in about a month.

Judge Williams' name was first submitted as administrative hearing officer.

However, later the name of attorney Kyle Hedrick was inserted.

Ms. Sullivan said attorney Hedrick, who handles the same duties for East Ridge, Red Bank and Collegedale, would be in the post.

However, she said there would still be a place for Judge Williams to hear cases.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said she would like to see "the budget for all of this."

Ms. Sullivan said that will be provided.

Angie Williams urged the council to retain the services of Judge Williams.

She said he is dealing with a stroke that caused damage to his speech and one hand.

Ms. Williams said she met with him recently and "he is the sharpest, wittiest, most amazing man I have ever met in my life."