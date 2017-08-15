City Adds Amendment To ATV Noise Ordinance

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

The City Council on Tuesday approved the ATV noise ordinance, but added a new section.

Since the ordinance was altered, the passage on Tuesday was still considered just the first reading. The second and final reading will be next Tuesday.

Councilman Ken Smith had proposed the amendment. He said his son has an ATV, and he said they conducted a test.

He said the son's ATV recorded a decibel level of 70 and above several times during the test. That is the noise limit in the ordinance.

Councilman Smith proposed that there be an infraction only when there is a sustained 70 decibel or more noise level for at least 30 seconds.

That amendment was approved.

Councilman Chip Henderson, who sponsored the measure, also added a proviso that the Police Department give a report to the council on how the ordinance is working out after the end of the first year.

He noted that the ordinance pertains to residential sections and not to businesses.