St. Elmo Restaurant Fires Employee Who Took Part In Charlottesville Rally

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

A St. Elmo restaurant fired an employee who went to Charlottesville, Va., for a rally protesting the taking down of a General Robert E. Lee statue.

Eve Williams, president of Mojo Burrito, said the firm "swiftly took the proper legal steps" for the termination of Terrance Hightower.

Mr. Hightower confirmed that he took part, but said he is not a white supremacist.

Some of the protestors were described as white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members.

One person died and 19 were injured when a car plowed into a crowd. Two officers died in a helicopter crash.





Ms. Williams wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page:

Dear Community,

We are deeply saddened by the events that have taken place in our country and at our St Elmo location over the course of the last few days. Mojo Burrito does not condone harassment, racism or discrimination of any kind. We swiftly took the proper legal steps in order to terminate an employee once we were made aware of the situation. We felt we needed to do this in a very safe manner considering the volatility of the situation. On a personal and professional level we pride ourselves on diversity, inclusion, equality and sense of community. We apologize to those who are hurt or offended and will continually work to insure the safety and happiness of our guests and employees as we have for the last 15 years. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support. Peace and Love, Eve Williams, President