Renovations Are About To Begin On Red Bank City Hall Annex

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - by Gail Perry

A couple of years ago, the city of Red Bank purchased a building on Dayton Boulevard when it unexpectedly became available. It is two doors away from the city hall. Plans have always been to move some offices there to relieve overcrowding in the existing building. Renovations are about to begin for customizing the new space for the city’s use. A plan for the space was created earlier, before the city adopted new design standards. Now, modifications are needed so that the design conforms to the city’s new standards.

At the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night, the commission approved a revision to the agreement with Artech Design Group that amends the cost to make the needed changes.

Property at 1700 Ashmore Ave. and 0 Mason Dr. was zoned R-1 Residential when developer Thomas Austin bought it. He has gone through the process to have it rezoned to RT-1 Residential Townhomes for a future building project. The commission was willing to grant the zoning change with a revert clause. If construction has not been started in two years, the property would revert back to the original R-1 zone. Mr. Austin would have the ability to come back after two years and ask for an extension. The town is reluctant to lock in a zoning designation for an extended period of time since the designation might not be the optimum use for that land in the future, said Vice Mayor Eddie Pierce.

City Attorney Arnold Stulce told Mr. Austin that the commission would be more comfortable making a zoning change for a plan that is actually in the works so that they would have an idea of what will be done, not speculating on a project down the road.

Mr. Austin asked for the condition to be removed because he said he needed more time to find potential partners and that he could not speed up other projects he is working on. He told the commissioners that he did not want to have to go through the entire rezoning process again, asking for 10 years if a condition was added.

Mr. Pierce amended his motion that was given approval; from the two-year revert clause to five years. The developer can come back to the commission for an extension if plans are not yet in place at the end of five years.

Authorization was unanimous to purchase six new vehicles for city use, all that were budgeted items. Two new police interceptor utility vehicles for the police department will be bought because of the Volkswagen buy-back. Two Ford Escape sport utility vehicles were approved for use in codes enforcement. The public works department will get a new flatbed dump truck, and one Ford F-250 pick-up truck will be bought for the public works department to be used for paving and pulling heavy crack-sealing equipment.