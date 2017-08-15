 Tuesday, August 15, 2017 76.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Renovations Are About To Begin On Red Bank City Hall Annex

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - by Gail Perry

A couple of years ago, the city of Red Bank purchased a building on Dayton Boulevard when it unexpectedly became available. It is two doors away from the city hall. Plans have always been to move some offices there to relieve overcrowding in the existing building. Renovations are about to begin for customizing the new space for the city’s use. A plan for the space was created earlier, before the city adopted new design standards. Now, modifications are needed so that the design conforms to the city’s new standards.

At the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night, the commission approved a revision to the agreement with Artech Design Group that amends the cost to make the needed changes.

 

Property at 1700 Ashmore Ave. and 0 Mason Dr. was zoned R-1 Residential when developer Thomas Austin bought it. He has gone through the process to have it rezoned to RT-1 Residential Townhomes for a future building project. The commission was willing to grant the zoning change with a revert clause. If construction has not been started in two years, the property would revert back to the original R-1 zone. Mr. Austin would have the ability to come back after two years and ask for an extension. The town is reluctant to lock in a zoning designation for an extended period of time since the designation might not be the optimum use for that land in the future, said Vice Mayor Eddie Pierce.

 

City Attorney Arnold Stulce told Mr. Austin that the commission would be more comfortable making a zoning change for a plan that is actually in the works so that they would have an idea of what will be done, not speculating on a project down the road.

 

Mr. Austin asked for the condition to be removed because he said he needed more time to find potential partners and that he could not speed up other projects he is working on. He told the commissioners that he did not want to have to go through the entire rezoning process again, asking for 10 years if a condition was added.

 

Mr. Pierce amended his motion that was given approval; from the two-year revert clause to five years. The developer can come back to the commission for an extension if plans are not yet in place at the end of five years.

 

Authorization was unanimous to purchase six new vehicles for city use, all that were budgeted items. Two new police interceptor utility vehicles for the police department will be bought because of the Volkswagen buy-back. Two Ford Escape sport utility vehicles were approved for use in codes enforcement. The public works department will get a new flatbed dump truck, and one Ford F-250 pick-up truck will be bought for the public works department to be used for paving and pulling heavy crack-sealing equipment.

 

 



August 17, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

August 15, 2017

Renovations Are About To Begin On Red Bank City Hall Annex

August 15, 2017

St. Elmo Restaurant Fires Employee Who Took Part In Charlottesville Rally


Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, ... (click for more)

A couple of years ago, the city of Red Bank purchased a building on Dayton Boulevard when it unexpectedly became available. It is two doors away from the city hall. Plans have always been to ... (click for more)

A St. Elmo restaurant fired an employee who went to Charlottesville, Va., for a rally protesting the taking down of a General Robert E. Lee statue.   Eve Williams, president of Mojo ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The more than ... (click for more)

Renovations Are About To Begin On Red Bank City Hall Annex

A couple of years ago, the city of Red Bank purchased a building on Dayton Boulevard when it unexpectedly became available. It is two doors away from the city hall. Plans have always been to move some offices there to relieve overcrowding in the existing building. Renovations are about to begin for customizing the new space for the city’s use. A plan for the space was created earlier, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Employee Should Not Have Been Fired For Going To Charlottesville Rally - And Response

Re: Employee fired by Mojo Burrito for attending Charlottesville rally: It bothers me that the employee at the restaurant was fired for doing something on his own time. Had he shown acts that bothered the owners before this? I am so against everything that happened at the rally, but also where does all this stop? If I go to a movie that my employer doesn't like will I ... (click for more)

A Tale Of 3 Properties

Here in Lookout Valley on the far southwest edge of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, trees and rocks are plentiful but sidewalks are as rare as unicorns. It’s a land the governments forget – until tax collection time.  The recent county reappraisal spoke about ‘comps,’ recent sale prices of comparable local properties. But the assessors defined ‘comparable’ to suit themselves, ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS Sweeps Lookout Valley In Volleyball Opener

Monday, August 14 will be one of those days that Sarah Davis will remember for a long, long time and it’s all for the right reasons. Her Chattanooga Christian volleyball team opened its season on Monday with a three-set sweep of host Lookout Valley and that came only hours after Davis signed the dotted line on the purchase of her first house. It was the first match for both ... (click for more)

Jennings Poised To Be Tennessee's Go-To WR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jauan Jennings, a free-spirited converted quarterback, started coming into his own during a strong sophomore season at Tennessee. Jennings, who played prep ball at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, had a reputation for taking practice lightly. He didn’t always have picture-perfect discipline. He wasn’t all that fond of weightlifting. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors