 Wednesday, August 16, 2017 92.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Bradley County Patrol Deputy's Wife Deanna O'Daniel Dies In Shooting Tuesday Morning

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Deanna O'Daniel was identified as the victim of a shooting in Bradley County Tuesday morning. She was the wife of Patrol Deputy Robert O’Daniel and formerly worked for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

 

Bradley County Sheriff's officers responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Old Tasso Place. At approximately 8:22 a.

m., a call was received through the Bradley County 911 Communications Center which led to patrol deputies' response to the residence.

 

The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has been notified, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations will be the lead investigative agency.

 

The Bradley County Sheriff's released the following statement: "Our hearts, prayers, and thoughts go out to Patrol Deputy Robert O’Daniel regarding the loss of his wife, Deanna O’Daniel. Our agency will be readily available to offer our assistance in a number of capacities during this extremely difficult time. The announcement of former Correctional Officer Deanna O’Daniel’s death has deeply impacted her colleagues, who shared many memories during her tenure at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. While we continue to express our deepest condolences, we also want to recognize her years of dedicated service and unwavering commitment as a public servant to this community as a 911 dispatcher and Correctional Officer.” 



August 17, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

August 16, 2017

Bradley County Patrol Deputy's Wife Deanna O'Daniel Dies In Shooting Tuesday Morning

August 16, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/16/17


Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, ... (click for more)

Deanna O'Daniel was identified as the victim of a shooting in Bradley County Tuesday morning. She was the wife of Patrol Deputy Robert O’Daniel and formerly worked for the Bradley County ... (click for more)

(click for more)


Breaking News

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The more than ... (click for more)

Bradley County Patrol Deputy's Wife Deanna O'Daniel Dies In Shooting Tuesday Morning

Deanna O'Daniel was identified as the victim of a shooting in Bradley County Tuesday morning. She was the wife of Patrol Deputy Robert O’Daniel and formerly worked for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.   Bradley County Sheriff's officers responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Old Tasso Place. At approximately 8:22 a.m., a call ... (click for more)

Opinion

Employee Should Not Have Been Fired For Going To Charlottesville Rally - And Response (5)

Re: Employee fired by Mojo Burrito for attending Charlottesville rally: It bothers me that the employee at the restaurant was fired for doing something on his own time. Had he shown acts that bothered the owners before this? I am so against everything that happened at the rally, but also where does all this stop? If I go to a movie that my employer doesn't like will I ... (click for more)

A Tale Of 3 Properties

Here in Lookout Valley on the far southwest edge of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, trees and rocks are plentiful but sidewalks are as rare as unicorns. It’s a land the governments forget – until tax collection time.  The recent county reappraisal spoke about ‘comps,’ recent sale prices of comparable local properties. But the assessors defined ‘comparable’ to suit themselves, ... (click for more)

Sports

Hixson's Janet Tate Resigning Volleyball Post After Season

Boyd-Buchanan handed Hixson a 3-0 volleyball loss Tuesday in what will be veteran coach Janet Tate’s final season with the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Bucs claimed the victory with set scores of 26-24, 25-17, 25-17 The Lady Bucs are 2-0 on the young season after beating Central 2-0 on Monday. Hixson (0-2) has dropped 3-0 setbacks in back-to-back days. The Lady Wildcats ... (click for more)

Vols' Sophomore TE Eli Wolf Surprised With Scholarship

Tennessee football Butch Jones surprised sophomore tight end Eli Wolf with a scholarship during at the start of Tuesday’s fall camp practice at Haslam Field. Wolf, a 6-foot-4, 224-pounder from Minister, Ohio, came to Tennessee as a walkon. "He's earned that playing for us and I can't say enough about him and what he's meant to our program,” Jones said of Wolf, whose brother ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors