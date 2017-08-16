Bradley County Patrol Deputy's Wife Deanna O'Daniel Dies In Shooting Tuesday Morning

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Deanna O'Daniel was identified as the victim of a shooting in Bradley County Tuesday morning. She was the wife of Patrol Deputy Robert O’Daniel and formerly worked for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

Bradley County Sheriff's officers responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Old Tasso Place. At approximately 8:22 a.

m., a call was received through the Bradley County 911 Communications Center which led to patrol deputies' response to the residence.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has been notified, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations will be the lead investigative agency.

The Bradley County Sheriff's released the following statement: "Our hearts, prayers, and thoughts go out to Patrol Deputy Robert O’Daniel regarding the loss of his wife, Deanna O’Daniel. Our agency will be readily available to offer our assistance in a number of capacities during this extremely difficult time. The announcement of former Correctional Officer Deanna O’Daniel’s death has deeply impacted her colleagues, who shared many memories during her tenure at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. While we continue to express our deepest condolences, we also want to recognize her years of dedicated service and unwavering commitment as a public servant to this community as a 911 dispatcher and Correctional Officer.”