Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE

3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 1002 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

---

BROOMFIELD, LARANZE LANARD

1020 W 37TH ST APT.

B305 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---CLARK-MEEKS, ANGEL MICHELLE5239 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COLEMAN, ALEX3808 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CROSS, CARL ZACHARY237 GLENWOOD DR TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---DAVIS, LOGAN GRANT3305 CLEAR WATER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---DAVIS, LORI ANN2119 RINGGOLD OOLTEWAH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---DAY, ROBERT THOMAS213 WALTHAM PL DUNLAPOAK RIDGE, 37830Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---DILLARD, LAMAR ANTWOINE6216 WALDEN AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN4258 GREEN ACRES DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION---ESCOBAR, AMANDA CHRISTINA1907 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---EVANS, WILLIE JOE1127 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023753Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSSESSION OF COCAINEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---FAIRCHILD, JONATHAN GRAHAM26 MABRY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FOSKEY, AARON JAY4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---FOX, CHRIS EZERA3204 ROSEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)---FRANKLIN, DAVID LAMONT3705 CHULA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114505Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED---GRANT, ZACHERY TAYLOR1508 HOTWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF VEHICLE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)---HAMBRIGHT, MARCUS LABRON4600 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---HAMPTON, DAVID LORONZO1400 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE. #33 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)---HARRIS, CRAIG TYLER1554 NORTH CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL4008 LIGHT FOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---HART, DYLAN J4461 JOHNSON RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HENNER, BARRON BROOKS7710 EAST BRAINERDROAD APT#1507 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HOWELL, MATTHEW L103 NEWBY ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD4513 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY7438 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, FRANKLIN SANTONIO2001 S LYERLY ST APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---KNOX, ERIC SCOTT7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEE, DANA MARREEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LUTTRELL, SAMUEL TRAVIS964 HIGHWAY 70 E CROSSVILLE, 38555Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECT---MEEKS, MICHAEL LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT-SIMPLE---MOORE, JAMES ANTHONY2518 LAKEDEWLLER LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOORE, JOSHUA AARON4000 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---ORTIZ, ELLIOTT3058 DONNA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSS OF HERION FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)---OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE5212 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARRIS, PHILLIP WAYNE2300 EAST 4TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOB---PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA206 WEST OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION---PUTMAN, DARRYL L3025 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARREST---REAGAN, RAVEN CHEYENNE5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RICHARDS, HUNTER M610 NEIGHBORS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---ROBBS, CHRISTOPER ADRIAN37700 CHERRYTON DRIVE APT 17 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD10825 S BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SATTERFIELD, TAYLOR2610 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE4810 BLUE BELL AVANUE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, BRENDON CORY7623 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, KACY ANN10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT UNDER $1,000---TAYLOR, THOMAS DARYL118 NELLIE BROOK DRIVE MABLETON, 30126Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TOON, JEFFERY RONALD9516 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373794761Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WALLER, RICHARD JR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WATERS, DAVID J1300 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WEBSTER, JEFFERY ANTONIO3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMS, MARKELL DEVONTA1228 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLILAMS, ERIC DEWHITE201 EADS STREET APT 326 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, JOSH RAY92 COUNTRY GREEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOLFE, JACOB MARSHALLDUNLAP, 373276830Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER BROOMFIELD, LARANZE LANARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/31/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC CLARK-MEEKS, ANGEL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, ALEX

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSS, CARL ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DAVIS, LORI ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/13/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DAY, ROBERT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/15/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESCOBAR, AMANDA CHRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

EVANS, WILLIE JOE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/05/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSSESSION OF COCAINE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) FOSKEY, AARON JAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED GRANT, ZACHERY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF VEHICLE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO) HAMBRIGHT, MARCUS LABRON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/30/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA) HARRIS, CRAIG TYLER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/09/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/30/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HART, DYLAN J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/31/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HENNER, BARRON BROOKS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/23/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/09/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JONES, FRANKLIN SANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KNOX, ERIC SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/10/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEE, DANA MARREE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LUTTRELL, SAMUEL TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT MEEKS, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/01/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE REAGAN, RAVEN CHEYENNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBBS, CHRISTOPER ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SATTERFIELD, TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/26/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, BRENDON CORY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, KACY ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 TAYLOR, THOMAS DARYL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOON, JEFFERY RONALD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WALLER, RICHARD JR

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/23/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WEBSTER, JEFFERY ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/10/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA