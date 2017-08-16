 Wednesday, August 16, 2017 93.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Owners Of Larger Structures In Walker County To Pay More For Fire, Ambulance Service; Full-Time Fire Stations Increase From 4-6

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield announced plans on Wednesday to update the county's fire fee schedule to offer improvements in fire protection and public safety efforts. The fee will now be known as a "public safety" fee and will fund fire and emergency management operations, along with contracted ambulance services.

 

The county will replace the existing flat rate with a minimum/maximum fee based on the square footage of each building.

He said, "The move will create a more equitable system and result in thousands of property owners with smaller homes actually paying less each year in unincorporated Walker County and the city of Chickamauga."

 

The new rate calls for a $0.10 fee per square foot on all buildings, with a minimum of $90 and maximum of $400 to be charged on a residential house, mobile home, duplex or triplex. This will lower fees on roughly 10,000 residential properties. For example, someone living in a 900 square foot home will now pay $90, instead of $130. A neighbor with a 1,200 square foot house will now pay $120, instead of $130.

 

Residents who live in homes with 1,301 square footage space or more will notice an increase in their public safety fee. Revisions have also been made to the fee for agricultural, commercial and industrial buildings.

 

Commissioner Whitfield said, "Throughout the campaign, many citizens voiced their concerns about the fire fee not being equitable for someone living in a mobile home or small house, compared to residents that live in larger homes. It's clear by restructuring this fee, we can create a rate that's fair for all citizens of Walker County that also allows us to expand services and provide faster response times across the county."

 

At the same time, he said improvements in fire protection and public safety will spread across Walker County as the number of full-time career fire stations will be increased from 4 to 6. Station 14 in Villanow and Station 15 in the Cane Creek Community will transition to 24/7/365 operations. Full-time firefighters will also be relocated from Station 11, just west of LaFayette, to Station 20, near Highway 136 and Cove Road.

 

Walker County Emergency Services Chief Blake Hodge said, "We believe it's possible to significantly improve response times to 12 districts, based on recent improvements seen at Station 2 in Flintstone. The biggest impact will be in the Villanow area, where staffing Station 14 with full-time firefighters is estimated to reduce our response time from 24 to 9 minutes."

 

Station 2 in Flintstone transitioned to a full-time station in July. The county's other full-time stations are in Rock Spring and Chickamauga.

 

Commissioner Whitfield said, "I commend Chief Hodge for reviewing our call volume and developing a plan to reach residents faster, utilizing existing manpower and equipment."

 

The fire station restructuring will take place Oct. 1,  the same day the updated public safety fee schedule takes effect. 




August 17, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

August 16, 2017

Alexander Praises Trump Decision To Make August Cost Sharing Reduction Payments

August 16, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here are No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 16. No Bills: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN W 39 M 0 1 GS 1656547 RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN ... (click for more)


Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The more than ... (click for more)

Alexander Praises Trump Decision To Make August Cost Sharing Reduction Payments

  Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Wednesday praised President Trump’s decision to make August cost sharing reduction payments. He said, “The president’s decision helps 18 million Americans who buy health insurance on the individual market—songwriters, farmers, and the self-employed who don’t get insurance from the government or on the job. ... (click for more)

Equality Vs. Superiority

Many comparisons are being made about Neo-Nazis, White Supremacy and Black Lives Matter.  In order to compare, we assume these are equally comparable. The flaw comes here - Black Lives Matter strives to be equal, to be treated equally.  Neo-Nazis, The KKK, and White Supremacy groups believe they are the superior.  Make no mistake here, I grew up in an era of segregation. ... (click for more)

A Tale Of 3 Properties

Here in Lookout Valley on the far southwest edge of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, trees and rocks are plentiful but sidewalks are as rare as unicorns. It’s a land the governments forget – until tax collection time.  The recent county reappraisal spoke about ‘comps,’ recent sale prices of comparable local properties. But the assessors defined ‘comparable’ to suit themselves, ... (click for more)

Hixson's Janet Tate Resigning Volleyball Post After Season

Boyd-Buchanan handed Hixson a 3-0 volleyball loss Tuesday in what will be veteran coach Janet Tate’s final season with the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Bucs claimed the victory with set scores of 26-24, 25-17, 25-17 The Lady Bucs are 2-0 on the young season after beating Central 2-0 on Monday. Hixson (0-2) has dropped 3-0 setbacks in back-to-back days. The Lady Wildcats ... (click for more)

Vols' Sophomore TE Eli Wolf Surprised With Scholarship

Tennessee football Butch Jones surprised sophomore tight end Eli Wolf with a scholarship during at the start of Tuesday’s fall camp practice at Haslam Field. Wolf, a 6-foot-4, 224-pounder from Minister, Ohio, came to Tennessee as a walkon. "He's earned that playing for us and I can't say enough about him and what he's meant to our program,” Jones said of Wolf, whose brother ... (click for more)


