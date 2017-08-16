 Wednesday, August 16, 2017 93.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Alexander Praises Trump Decision To Make August Cost Sharing Reduction Payments

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

 Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Wednesday praised President Trump’s decision to make August cost sharing reduction payments.

He said, “The president’s decision helps 18 million Americans who buy health insurance on the individual market—songwriters, farmers, and the self-employed who don’t get insurance from the government or on the job.

"State insurance commissioners have warned that abrupt cancellation of cost-sharing subsidies would cause premiums, copays and deductibles to increase and more insurance companies to leave the markets in 2018. Congress now should pass balanced, bipartisan, limited legislation in September that will fund cost-sharing payments for 2018 as well as make section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act work better to give states more flexibility in approving insurance policies.  These two actions will help make insurance policies available at affordable prices. Congress owes struggling Americans who buy their insurance in the individual market a breakthrough in the health care stalemate. 

"The Senate health committee begins hearings on stabilizing the individual market the first week of September. Congress should act before the end of September to keep insurance available at a reasonable cost during 2018.” 

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection,

Here are No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 16. No Bills: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN W 39 M 0 1 GS 1656547 RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN


Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The more than

Opinion

Equality Vs. Superiority

Many comparisons are being made about Neo-Nazis, White Supremacy and Black Lives Matter.  In order to compare, we assume these are equally comparable. The flaw comes here - Black Lives Matter strives to be equal, to be treated equally.  Neo-Nazis, The KKK, and White Supremacy groups believe they are the superior.  Make no mistake here, I grew up in an era of segregation.

A Tale Of 3 Properties

Here in Lookout Valley on the far southwest edge of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, trees and rocks are plentiful but sidewalks are as rare as unicorns. It's a land the governments forget – until tax collection time.  The recent county reappraisal spoke about 'comps,' recent sale prices of comparable local properties. But the assessors defined 'comparable' to suit themselves,

Sports

Hixson's Janet Tate Resigning Volleyball Post After Season

Boyd-Buchanan handed Hixson a 3-0 volleyball loss Tuesday in what will be veteran coach Janet Tate's final season with the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Bucs claimed the victory with set scores of 26-24, 25-17, 25-17 The Lady Bucs are 2-0 on the young season after beating Central 2-0 on Monday. Hixson (0-2) has dropped 3-0 setbacks in back-to-back days. The Lady Wildcats

Vols' Sophomore TE Eli Wolf Surprised With Scholarship

Tennessee football Butch Jones surprised sophomore tight end Eli Wolf with a scholarship during at the start of Tuesday's fall camp practice at Haslam Field. Wolf, a 6-foot-4, 224-pounder from Minister, Ohio, came to Tennessee as a walkon. "He's earned that playing for us and I can't say enough about him and what he's meant to our program," Jones said of Wolf, whose brother


